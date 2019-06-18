Dainese presents Smart Jacket, the new D-air airbag vest that can be worn underneath or on top of any jacket – a foldable, functional article of clothing, which does not require any connection to the bike. Used by the champions of MotoGP™, D-air® technology has been developed by Dainese with more than twenty-five years of research, in order to achieve the maximum level of versatility, now also for use on the road. Available in versions for men and women, Smart Jacket introduces stationary impact protection for the very first time.

Dainese Smart Jacket is the first airbag vest featuring D-air® technology that can be worn either over or under any jacket or outfit, without requiring any form of connection to the bike. This D-air® protector is worn separately from clothing, can be used riding any bike and on any road, and is available for both men and women. In addition, it is foldable, so it can be placed in a backpack or top box.

Smart Jacket is the result of more than twenty-five years of Dainese research on the D-air® system, and combines in a single garment the ultimate in airbag technology for motorbikes, the same used by MotoGP™ professional riders, with the maximum of versatility and easiness of use.

The “brain” of Smart Jacket is the triggering algorithm. The electronic central unit analyses 1,000 times per second the data transmitted by seven sensors and detects any dangerous situations, activating the system only when necessary. Two decades of development and the millions of data items gathered have enabled an extremely sophisticated algorithm to be created, with the ability to predict an accident, including stationary vehicle collisions.

The Shield is at the heart of the protection provided by Smart Jacket, an airbag featuring Dainese patented technology that, thanks to its exclusive structure with internal microfilaments, guarantees that the inflation is even and controlled throughout the entire surface and creates a shield that envelops the body and delivers protection to the rider. The Shield covers the chest and back, ensuring the same degree of protection as seven Level 1 back protectors, despite not having any form of hardshell protective gear inside: the result is an extremely light and practical garment which, once off the bike, can be easily folded and placed in a bag, a lateral top box or a backpack.

Smart Jacket offers a further fundamental element of versatility and comfort: ventilation. The external fabric of the jacket is ventilated, but the main innovation is found inside: the Shield is in fact folded over on itself, enabling, in normal riding conditions, air to pass through the front part. In case of activation the Shield expands to cover the entire chest guaranteeing the maximum level of protection. Smart Jacket is also designed to be worn in the rain, thanks to the water-repellent fabric and waterproof D-air® technology that have no problem with water.

Smart Jacket inherits the best practical features from the third-generation D-air® Road range, such as the option to have the airbag replaced by an authorised dealer. The long battery life makes this garment even more usable, guaranteeing 26 hours of function and fast recharging time.

Dainese Smart Jacket is available in six sizes, with a version for men and a version for women. It will be in stores from July, and will retail at £569.95





