Yuki Kunii (Asia Talent Team) will defend his leadership of the FIM Moto3™ JWCh from pole position in the third round of the FIM CEV Repsol this Saturday at Le Mans, coinciding with the MotoGPTM World Championship as part of the Shark Helmets Grand Prix de France.

Kunii, who also took the pole in the last round of the FIM CEV Repsol in Valencia, set the fastest time of 1:43.184 in Q1 followed by Davide Pizzoli (Leopard Impala Junior) only 0.085 behind, while Jeremy Alcoba (Laglisse Academy) was third.

In the second qualifying session the Asia Talent Team rider and leader of the category was again fastest, posting 1:42.609 and beating last year’s pole position time of 1:43.082 set by Aleix Viu (Sama Qatar Angel Nieto Team).

Kunii was followed by Alcoba and Pizzoli, 0.268 and 0.335 behind respectively. José Julián García (Fau55 El señor de las bolsas) will head the second row, with Carlos Tatay (Fundación Andreas Pérez 77) and Julián Giral (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) alongside.

The timetable for next Saturday’s race is as follows:

Moto3™ (17 laps) 16.30

Television networks and new media platforms in Europe and many countries are showing more and more interest in live broadcasts or on demand videos of FIM CEV Repsol events.

New in Spain, DAZN will include the FIM Moto3™ JWCh in its programming, showing the scheduled race – as will BT Sports in both in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with live broadcast of the race. Also Canal Plus in France will broadcast the race live on Canal+ Sport. In Italy, Sky will broadcast live the FIM Moto3™ JWCh.

In Belgium, GP Inside will offer live broadcasts of all the Championship races. Through Eurosportplayer (Holland and Romania) Eurosport will also offer live coverage of the FIM Moto3™ JWCh. In Portugal, Sport TV consolidates its commitment to motorcycling with live of all the race scheduled this event.

By means of its digital platform the Motorsport group will broadcast live the FIM Moto3™ JWCh race, with worldwide coverage except in the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy which will offer the same content through other media partners. The Edgesport Channel will show live this FIM Moto3™ JWCh event, which will be available 24/7 on various platforms with coverage in Abu Dhabi, Belgium, Cambodia , China, Hong Kong, India, Mongolia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Pacific Islands, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Solomon Islands, Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition, in those countries without television coverage, all races will be broadcast live on the championship’s YouTube channel.

All the results and information about the Championship are on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com





