Tyco BMW will call on the services of Michael Laverty this weekend at Snetterton for round six of the Bennett’s British Superbike Championship. The BSB regular, who last rode for TAS Racing in 2018, will stand in for the injured Keith Farmer at the Norfolk venue, where he scored podium success for the Northern Ireland based team in 2016.

Philip Neill – Team Manager:
“It’s in difficult circumstances that we have been forced to look for replacement options, but first and foremost, we wish Keith Farmer a speedy recovery from his injuries. After considering various options, we believe Michael Laverty was the correct choice for this weekend at Snetterton. He is a former BSB winner at Snetterton, as well as being a podium finisher with Tyco BMW. We are currently assessing the situation round-by-round and we would like to thank Michael for his support at short notice for this weekend.”

Michael Laverty – Tyco BMW British Superbike Rider:
“It’s nice to be able to get back into the Championship, especially with the Tyco BMW team, they are like family to me and we have such a history together. I’m quite excited to ride the all-new S1000RR and see what it feels like. Obviously I would like it to be under different circumstances with Keith being out through injury, so I would like to wish him the best for a speedy return.

I have been riding in the World Endurance Championship this year but not sprint racing. I have had no time to test the bike so it’s straight in on Friday. I’ll be giving it my best shot to give a good account of myself and the Tyco BMW team this weekend.”

