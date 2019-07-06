The best motocross riders in the world took to the brand-new track of Palembang today for the 11th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the MXGP of Indonesia.

Around a well-prepared circuit, and with a mixed day of pouring rain and high temperatures, the red plate owner Team HRC’s Tim Gajser was brilliant in his flag to flag victory in MXGP while in MX2 it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who won Qualifying heat.



MXGP

Pole-sitter Team HRC’s Tim Gajser once again took the holeshot in the MXGP qualification race, leading Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP’s Arnaud Tonus and Standing Construct KTM’s Glenn Coldenhoff into the first lap. Coldenhoff moved into second place and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Romain Febvre moved past Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP’s Gautier Paulin for seventh place while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass didn’t have the start he expected crashing at the first lap but he managing to finish 13th.

After four laps the lead was more than six seconds and Standing Construct KTM’s Max Anstie passed Tonus for third place. Febvre passed Honda SR Motoblouz’ Jeremy Van Horebeek for fifth position and Paulin dropped back as he was passed by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer for 10th place after they crashed together. Seewer moved past Jasikonis for ninth on lap six, and Febvre moved closer to Tonus for fourth place.

Looking as supreme as he has looked at the last six rounds Gajser was cruising up front of the two KTMs of Coldenhoff and Anstie. Febvre was all over Tonus and moved into fourth place, making Tonus drop another position.

Seewer was on fire as he went past Van Horebeek and Monticelli for sixth place and Paulin was also on the move as he passed Van Horebeek to move into eight. Anstie worked his way past Coldenhoff, and Van Horebeek was struggling and dropped to 11thplace. Gajser was confident and comfortable to win his fifth qualifying race of the season while the rest of the top 3 was filled out by the Standing Construct KTM duo of Max Anstie and Glenn Coldenhoff.

Tim Gajser: “I was enjoying it out there. I had a good start, took the holeshot, then made a gap and controlled the race. I am really happy on how today went. Here it is something new and special for everyone, you finish the race and go straight to the swimming pool, or your hotel room, so that is really nice. I’m feeling really good and I hope we can come back here in the future.”

MXGP – Qualifying Race Top Ten:1. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), 23:55.980; 2. Max Anstie (GBR, KTM), +0:11.279; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:17.367; 4. Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), +0:21.316; 5. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0:24.626; 6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:42.924; 7. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Yamaha), +0:45.905; 8. Ivo Monticelli (ITA, KTM), +0:51.426; 9. Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, Husqvarna), +0:53.230; 10. Brian Bogers (NED, Honda), +1:13.740.



MX2

When the gate dropped in MX2 qualifying race Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado took the holeshot repeating just the same leading behaviour as Gajser did in MXGP. Behind Prado was Team HRC’sCalvin Vlaanderen who has just recovered from a fibula injury, but the South African was quickly passed by Honda 114 Motorsports’ Mitch Evans and managed to finish 5th. The two Brits Monster Energy Kemea Yamaha Official team‘s Ben Watsonand F&H Kawasaki’s Adam Sterry were back in 14th and 15th positions, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton was 11th. F&H Kawasaki’s Henry Jacobi went down and dropped from seventh place to 13th, and Bud Racing Kawasaki rider Mitchell Harrison was in trouble in 17th place.

Evans made up some ground on the leader, but made a mistake and dropped back, but still remained second. Olsen and Vialle both passed Vlaanderen, who dropped from third to fifth position. Watson moved up to 11th place, Jacobi was 13th and Sterry 14th.

Prado remained the leader on lap six, then came Evans and Olsen. Jacobi crashed again and dropped to 19th place. Monster Energy Kemea Yamaha Official team’s Jago Geerts went down and dropped back to 12th place after eight laps. Olsen struggled to stay in front of Vialle for third place and their little battle made life easier for Evans in second place, who had moved five seconds away from the third and fourth placed guys. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, cruising up front managed to win from Honda 114 Motorsports’ Mitch Evans and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen.

Jorge Prado: “Today went pretty well after a very good start as that was the key of the race. It rained just before the qualification race and it was muddy, especially in those first few laps but I was enjoying. This morning riding was super fun. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and I hope to start first”

MX2 – Qualifying Race Top Ten: 1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 24:41.112; 2. Mitchell Evans (AUS, Honda), +0:10.310; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:14.699; 4. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), +0:17.196; 5. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Honda), +0:22.119; 6. Jed Beaton (AUS, Husqvarna), +0:26.076; 7. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:27.978; 8. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Honda), +0:31.856; 9. Brian Strubhart Moreau (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:36.436; 10. Ben Watson (GBR, Yamaha), +0:37.813;





MXGP



You may also like