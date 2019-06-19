Brazilian back on top in Valencia as the first ever MotoE™ race gets underway.

Eric Granado (Avintia Esponsorama) took victory in the first ever FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup “race” in Valencia, with riders lining up for a race simulation at the start of final day of the preseason test. The Brazilian missed out on pole by just 0.025 to Hector Garzo (Tech 3 E-Racing) on Tuesday, but he fought back once the lights went out to overtake the Spaniard on the final lap. Garzo took second, with Niki Tuuli (Ajo MotoE) – another who has shown consistent pace in practice so far – completing the podium a few tenths further back.

Nico Terol (Openbank Angel Nieto Team) took fourth, with Matteo Ferrari (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) completing the top five. One man expected to be in that tight fight at the front wasn’t on track, however – Tuesday’s fastest Bradley Smith (One Energy Racing) was absent as he undertook testing duties in MotoGP™.

The riders then got a chance to have a final 30-minute session from 17:00, although it ended prematurely in a Red Flag due to crashes for Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Maria Herrera (Openbank Angel Nieto Team), riders both ok. The session was their last chance to test before heading out on track at the Sachsenring for the first round of the season and it was Tuuli who went fastest with the quickest time of the test, a 1:40.127 and 0.486 quicker than second place Casadei. Garzo was third on the timesheets at the end of Day 3, and race simulation winner Granado was 0.533 off Tuuli’s benchmark in fourth. 2008 125 World Champion Mike Di Meglio (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) completed the top five.

So that’s it from Valencia and winner Granado heads home with an Energica Eva as his prize. Now the E-Paddock gears up for the Sachsenring, which plays host to the opening round of the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup from the 5th to 7th July.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta: “It was very good, from the beginning the way we wanted to do it was makes races and I think today we showed it was a real race, with all the riders competing. I was talking to them and they were very happy. And we’re happy because I think it’s a way to enter into this new energy and show we can do with it the same we’ve been doing since 1992.

“As with everything we do, it’s very important, MotoE™ just as any other category. Everything we do is important for us, and we’re trying to share with spectators how good motor racing is.”





