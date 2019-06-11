After taking a podium in the FIM Endurance World Cup in the past two seasons, Moto Ain claimed victory in the class restricted to Superstock teams. The French team wrested the win at the finish, crossing the line in 4th place at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben.

The FIM Endurance World Cup final was an epic and incident-packed race in which the pressure was on for the entire 8 hours. Moto Ain took the chequered flag as winners of a particularly fierce fight for the coveted World Cup. The French team outdid their rivals by running a flawless race, staying in the Top 10 throughout. GERT56 by GS Yuasa, who got to Oschersleben as standings leader and the favourite to win, initially lost ground after running out of fuel. Junior Team LMS Suzuki, another serious contender, crashed out. With only a few hours left to go, when Moto Ain appeared to have sealed the World Cup win, GERT56 by GS Yuasa began to climb back through the field and into contention for the win. But some late-stage upsets, with two of the leading machines forced to retire, levelled the field. At the end of the race, Moto Ain were tied with GERT56 by GS Yuasa at the top of the points table. As a result, the FIM Endurance World Cup was decided on the basis of the best finish in a race this season. Moto Ain’s 4th-place finish at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben won them the Cup.

A French team with an international line-up

Moto Ain have wrapped up their third FIM EWC season with a win after finishing 2nd in the 2016-2017 FIM World Cup and 3rd in 2018-2019. The French team managed by Pierre Chapuis have an international rider line-up. This season, Italian rider Roberto Rolfo, the 2003 GP 250 world championship runner-up, Robin Mulhauser, a former Moto2 rider from Switzerland, and British rider Stefan Hill shared stints in the saddle of Moto Ain’s Yamaha #96





