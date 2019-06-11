Moto Ain win FIM Endurance World Cup 1After taking a podium in the FIM Endurance World Cup in the past two seasons, Moto Ain claimed victory in the class restricted to Superstock teams. The French team wrested the win at the finish, crossing the line in 4th place at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben.

The FIM Endurance World Cup final was an epic and incident-packed race in which the pressure was on for the entire 8 hours. Moto Ain took the chequered flag as winners of a particularly fierce fight for the coveted World Cup. The French team outdid their rivals by running a flawless race, staying in the Top 10 throughout. GERT56 by GS Yuasa, who got to Oschersleben as standings leader and the favourite to win, initially lost ground after running out of fuel. Junior Team LMS Suzuki, another serious contender, crashed out. With only a few hours left to go, when Moto Ain appeared to have sealed the World Cup win, GERT56 by GS Yuasa began to climb back through the field and into contention for the win. But some late-stage upsets, with two of the leading machines forced to retire, levelled the field. At the end of the race, Moto Ain were tied with GERT56 by GS Yuasa at the top of the points table. As a result, the FIM Endurance World Cup was decided on the basis of the best finish in a race this season. Moto Ain’s 4th-place finish at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben won them the Cup.

A French team with an international line-up
Moto Ain have wrapped up their third FIM EWC season with a win after finishing 2nd in the 2016-2017 FIM World Cup and 3rd in 2018-2019. The French team managed by Pierre Chapuis have an international rider line-up. This season, Italian rider Roberto Rolfo, the 2003 GP 250 world championship runner-up, Robin Mulhauser, a former Moto2 rider from Switzerland, and British rider Stefan Hill shared stints in the saddle of Moto Ain’s Yamaha #96

Biker T-Shirts UK




Latest News Gallery

Moto Ain win FIM Endurance World Cup 1Danilo Petrucci storms Mugello for first Grand Prix win 1Double delight: Marquez takes first back-to-back Moto2™ wins 1Aron Canet conquers COTA in classic Moto3™ encounter 1F.C.C. TSR Honda France win in Germany 1Gajser and Prado Continue Winning Streak in Russia 2Decisive victories in Barcelona 1Michael van der Mark takes first win of the season as championship leader Bautista crashes 1Federico Caricasulo battles back to take Jerez victory 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez extends advantage with Jerez victory 1Febvre and Prado Run Pole in Russia 1Bautista takes home win ahead of van der Mark. Melandri third after Rea penalty 1WorldSSP: Krummenacher on pole after Caricasulo penalty 1Brutal battle in WorldSSP300 sees Garcia return to winning ways 1Poles decided in Barcelona 1SRC Kawasaki retain pole 1Win all-expenses-paid trip to Italian Grand Prix with Maxxis 1Bautista back on top at the end of Friday free practices in Jerez 1Teammates Caricasulo and Krummenacher dominate day one of action in Jerez 1WorldSSP300: Gonzalez leads Spanish 1-2 after WorldSSP300 day one! 1Harrison takes victory in superb Senior TT to give Kawasaki first Senior win since 1975. 1Frenetic day at TT 2019 sees Hickman and Birchalls continue to dominate. 11SevenSeven2 MX join forces with Kawasaki Motors UK to offer new off‑road experiences 1Spidi - Bolide 1The FIM CEV Repsol arrives in Barcelona 1Patron MXGP of Russia Prepped to Race 1Triumph's Bobber Build Off - Ready for your votes 1Death of Daley Mathison overshadows TT wins for Hickman, Birchall brothers and Johnston. 3Venhill controls for 2019 MX bikes 1ARC VECTOR – THE REVOLUTION IS COMING 1LS2 helmet range glows 1Peugeot Pulsion – the smarter scooter 1ESPWorldSBK: Purebred passion 1WorldSSP heads to Jerez, where horse-power isn’t key 1WorldSSP300: Who will come out on top of the double-header at Jerez? 1It's Herrin In Race Two At Road America 1Cummins and Holden fastest as weather hit TT 2019 practice resumes. 4Danilo Petrucci storms Mugello for first Grand Prix win 1Double delight: Marquez takes first back-to-back Moto2™ wins 1Arbolino times his attack to perfection to take first win 1Reigning Champion vs rookie: Marquez snatches pole from Quartararo at Mugello 1Schrötter beats Lüthi to pole as Moto2™ records fall at Mugello 1Tony Arbolino holds the aces on home turf 1Carlos Tatay takes MugelloThings Get Rolling On Fast Friday At Road America 1Kunii aiming for a repeat of 2018 in Mugello 1Rookie invasion: Bagnaia and Quartararo rule Mugello on Day 1 1Luca Marini reigns Moto2™ on Day 1 at Mugello 1Suzuki sets the pace on Friday 1New Suzuki KATANA launched with low-rate finance for limited time only 1“One of the world's best tracks": Mugello awaits MotoGP™ 1Recovering Leon Camier to sit out the Spanish round at Jerez; Yuki Takahashi to replace him 1Indian Motorcycle unleashes V-Twin-powered fine art with its FTR 1200 Artist Series tank covers 1Lenovo™ announced as MotoGP™ Technical Partner 1All roads lead to Mugello: Dovizioso, Petrucci and Pirro ride through Tuscany 1It's Road America Time For MotoAmerica 1Ducati inaugurates the temporary “Anatomy of Speed” exhibition 1Dainese Presents Riding Master Franciacorta and Expedition Master Iceland 1MotoGP™ eSport Championship revs up for 2019 1Triple top for Harrison at TT 2019. 2Clash predicted at Oschersleben 1KEEP YOUR VISION CLEAR WITH R&G AND VISORCAT 1Triple winner Coward stars at Pre-TT Classic meeting. 6CRUTCHLOW AND NAKAGAMI VISIT GIVI AND FLOW-METER AHEAD THE ITALIAN GP 2Get ready for the Tuscan Tempest – Rookies Cup Race 3 in Italy 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Alex Marquez flies to first win since 2017 1John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1Pata set to extend their support to the WorldSBK Riviera di Rimini Round 1FTR 1200 Hooligan racers revealed at Bike Shed Show 1Dean Harrison sets the early pace at TT 2019. 2Donington Park delight for Redding with hat trick victories 1New expanded format for British Talent Cup announced 1Ogden emerges victorious in dramatic Race 2 at Donington 1Gajser and Prado On Form in French Qualifying 1Redding becomes 50th different race winner by celebrating first Bennetts BSB victory 1Victory for Bellas as 2019 TT Festival splashes into life. 3Horsman beats Ogden to the top step in Race 1 1Eurosport UK To Air MotoAmerica Races 1Farmer heads the field as top 18 riders covered by 0.8s at Donington Park 1Triumph Motorcycles launches its A2 Roadshow 1Dainese Settantadue launches Dunes at Bike Shed London 1Join the nationwide Suzuki dealership launch to celebrate the arrival of the new KATANA 1Acerbis Spanish Round to host two main WorldSSP300 races 1Yamaha Showcases Sporting DNA with Cycling Tours Sponsorship 1Road & race screens for pre-injection bikes 1MXGP Field Fired Up For French GP 1KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT: MY 2016-2018 SUSPENSION UPGRADE 1Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1Round 2: The British Talent Cup touches down in Donington 1Spidi Alpentrophy 1Happiness And Heartbreak In A Fraction Of A Second 1Hector Barbera to Line Up Alongside Irwin for BSB Debut 1New layout but who will hit the jackpot at Donington Park triple-header 1Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Gajser and Prado Perfect in Portugal 1Marquez makes history for Honda ahead of a Ducati duel for the podium 1Alex Marquez flies to first win since 2017 1John McPhee makes it five different winners in a row in France 1Cairoli and Olsen Pass their way to Pole Position in Portugal 1


@gridgirls
15.7k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Get behind the scenes of the Motul FIM Superbike World Championship

Ernée to Host 2020 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

FIM Endurance World Championship to return to Spa-Francorchamps

Double delight: Marquez takes first back-to-back Moto2™ wins

BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Choose all-new HM Quickshifter-Auto Blipper For 2019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR