Youthstream and Milestone are proud to announce its first adrenaline-fueled gameplay video of MXGP 2019, showing Tim Gajser rolling the track of Pietramurata on his Honda HRC.

Together with the new gameplay videos, Milestone also announces physical pre orders availability from June 19thand in game bonus; all players pre ordering the game will receive the exclusive Ultimate Fury Pack, two different rider sets made of helmet, goggles, gear and boots and two animated bike liveries with frost and lightning effects.

Globally available from August 27th on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Windows PC®/STEAM, MXGP 2019 will allow players to race with all riders, bikes and teams of the current season at the tracks of the 2019 calendar. Players will be able to compete in the MX2 category or directly in the MXGP top class, choosing either joining an official team or signing with a sponsor to race for a custom team. Finally, all the fans of the game will be able to live the thrill of the Championship at the same time of their favourite champions! MXGP 2019 will also feature a brand-new Track Editor so the players will be able to create their favourite track fully customised with specific Motocross modules. The players will be able to share the tracks created with the Track Editor with the community and compete with them!

WATCH the First Gameplay featuring Tim Gajser riding in Pietramurata HERE





