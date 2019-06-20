MXGP 2019: First Gameplay video unveil 1Youthstream and Milestone are proud to announce its first adrenaline-fueled gameplay video of MXGP 2019, showing Tim Gajser rolling the track of Pietramurata on his Honda HRC.

Together with the new gameplay videos, Milestone also announces physical pre orders availability from June 19thand in game bonus; all players pre ordering the game will receive the exclusive Ultimate Fury Pack, two different rider sets made of helmet, goggles, gear and boots and two animated bike liveries with frost and lightning effects.

Globally available from August 27th on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Windows PC®/STEAMMXGP 2019 will allow players to race with all riders, bikes and teams of the current season at the tracks of the 2019 calendar. Players will be able to compete in the MX2 category or directly in the MXGP top class, choosing either joining an official team or signing with a sponsor to race for a custom team. Finally, all the fans of the game will be able to live the thrill of the Championship at the same time of their favourite champions! MXGP 2019 will also feature a brand-new Track Editor so the players will be able to create their favourite track fully customised with specific Motocross modules. The players will be able to share the tracks created with the Track Editor with the community and compete with them!

WATCH the First Gameplay featuring Tim Gajser riding in Pietramurata HERE

Biker T-Shirts UK





Industry News Gallery

R&G Set For Summer Bash as Annual Track day Returns to Cadwell 1Sur-ron Moving On 1THUNDERBOLT – The Ultimate Motorcycle Cleaning Wipes 1Final power, torque & weight confirmed for the new Triumph Rocket 3 TFC 1Adventure With No Limit: Introducing The KTM 790 ADVENTURE R Rally 1Kawasaki’s complete 2020 off road line up unveiled 8“Most powerful yet” Kawasaki KX250 unveiled for 2020 model year 3Dainese Launches Smart Jacket 2Parallel Twin Power – Ninja 650 & Z650 1Pump your ride with SKS 1Kawasaki is Calling 1Alpinestars - SMX PLUS v2 Boots 1Alpinestars - GP PRO R3 Glove 2Alpinestars - Racing Absolute leather suit 1Alpinestars - Tech-Air® Race airbag 1Weise Diablo leather jacket 1Over 300 Motorcycles Attend First Official French IMRG Rally 1Ewan McGregor, back on a Moto Guzzi 1Leave Nothing Behind – 2018 Ninja H2 SX & Ninja H2 SX SE 2OptiMate Panel Show 1Win all-expenses-paid trip to Italian Grand Prix with Maxxis 1SevenSeven2 MX join forces with Kawasaki Motors UK to offer new off‑road experiences 1Spidi - Bolide 1Triumph's Bobber Build Off - Ready for your votes 1Venhill controls for 2019 MX bikes 1Exciting features have been added to the line‑up for Kawasaki’s live event – World of Kawasaki 2019 1ARC VECTOR – THE REVOLUTION IS COMING 1LS2 helmet range glows 1Peugeot Pulsion – the smarter scooter 1New Suzuki KATANA launched with low-rate finance for limited time only 1


@gridgirls
15.8k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Maxxis to be an Official Tire Supplier to MXGP

Onto Valkenswaard for the MXGP of the Netherlands

METZELER unveils at CUSTOMBIKE-SHOW the new CRUISETEC™, a Custom Touring tyre that optimises V-Twin performance

Antonio Cairoli and Jorge Prado Victorious at the MXGP of Patagonia Argentina

Kawasaki to Unveil all‑new Models for First Time in UK at 2018 Motorcycle Live

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR