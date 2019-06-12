OptiMate Panel Show 1New to the OptiMate range, the O-40S SAE Socket is a quick and easy way to add an accessible connection point for battery charges and other devices to your bike.

The OptiMate O-40S is a universal, weatherproof, panel-mount SAE power point that can be retro-fitted to almost any machine. Quick and easy to install, it hard-mounts to the bike’s bodywork and is plugs into an OptiMate battery lead, providing a handy point through which to connect an OptiMate charger when not riding – no need to remove body panels or seat for access, and no more fiddly crocodile clips.

The ability to power a sat nav or smartphone, as well as accessories like heating clothing, is important for many riders, but despite this most machines don’t come with the capability built-in. Fortunately OptiMate produces a wide variety of cables and adaptors, including USB and DIN types, that can be plugged into an SAE socket, so gadgets can be powered on the move.

Like OptiMate’s entire range of connectors and cables, weatherproofing comes as standard: the O-40S has both an internal seal, to help keep moisture out when an SAE connector is plugged in, and a rubber cap to seal out the elements when not in use.

It’s also tested to -40°C/-40°F, so is safe to use year-round.

The OptiMate O-40S has a 6” (15cm) lead and fits an Ø18mm drilled hole. It retails at just £11.99 and is available from all authorised retailers and is covered by a 3-year warranty for complete peace of mind.

Visit www.optimate1.com for details, and see it in action here:





