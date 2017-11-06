Oxford Dryphone Pro – In Stock Now! 1Dryphone Pro

Oxford’s new Dryphone Pro is a waterproof and shock-resistant mobile phone case, which can be mounted onto any motorcycle or bicycle handlebars with its quick-release mechanism.

It allows you to continue to use your phone as normal, but with added protection and portability.

Features

Waterproof design

Touch screen compatible

Perfect for navigation

Simple Installation

Fits 22.2-31.8 Diameter handlebars

Fingerprint scanner compatible

Includes a second protective silicone layer, a bracket with two sizes and a durable outer shell.