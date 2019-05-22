The Spidi Alpentrophy was developed from a blank slate to be one of the best adventure touring motorcycle product in the world – combining safety, comfort, and genuine four-season wearability.

Each Alpentrophy comes with CE certification as protective clothing for motorcycle use, certified to the Pr EN 17092-3:2017 category AA standard, as well as a combination of ForceTech and Warrior Lite protectors (EN 1621-1:2012 Lev.2 certified).

The main chassis of the Alpentrophy is made from a waterproof, breathable, and windproof laminated combination of Cordura®, a high tenacity polyamide fabric, and a high tenacity Extra Tenax triple twisted Nylon 6.6 – both of which are highly abrasion and perforation resistant.

A removable 150gr thermally insulated liner comes with each jacket For comfort and safety, neoprene collar inserts are included, as well as 3M® Scotchlite® reflective zones, and multiple vents in the jacket for staying cool in warmer weather.

The Alpentrophy makes use of the Spidi integrated adjustment Ergofit System to ensure a perfect fit, it also features an adjustable E.S.T. fastening on the collar, an adjustable waist, and adjustable drawstrings.

For additional safety, a jacket-to-pants zipper connection comes as standard, and each jacket has a waterproof external pocket, a waterproof internal pocket, and a waterproof zipper.

For those who want the absolute maximum possible protection, the jacket has pockets and attachments for both the CE certified Warrior back and chest protectors, which are sold separately by Spidi.

If your adventures take you north of the Arctic Circle or across the equator, the Spidi Alpentrophy has been specifically designed to be modular and adjustable to keep you warm (or cool), comfortable, visible, and most importantly, as safe as possible.

SPIDI → ALPENTROPHY

Sizes: S to 3XL

Colors: Black/Grey, Black, Fluo Yellow

Price: North America $599.90, Europe €499.90

More info: https://www.spidi.com/product/d222-010





