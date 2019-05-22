The Spidi Alpentrophy was developed from a blank slate to be one of the best adventure touring motorcycle product in the world – combining safety, comfort, and genuine four-season wearability.

Each Alpentrophy comes with CE certification as protective clothing for motorcycle use, certified to the Pr EN 17092-3:2017 category AA standard, as well as a combination of ForceTech and Warrior Lite protectors (EN 1621-1:2012 Lev.2 certified).

The main chassis of the Alpentrophy is made from a waterproof, breathable, and windproof laminated combination of Cordura®, a high tenacity polyamide fabric, and a high tenacity Extra Tenax triple twisted Nylon 6.6 – both of which are highly abrasion and perforation resistant.

A removable 150gr thermally insulated liner comes with each jacket For comfort and safety, neoprene collar inserts are included, as well as 3M® Scotchlite® reflective zones, and multiple vents in the jacket for staying cool in warmer weather.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Spidi Alpentrophy 2The Alpentrophy makes use of the Spidi integrated adjustment Ergofit System to ensure a perfect fit, it also features an adjustable E.S.T. fastening on the collar, an adjustable waist, and adjustable drawstrings.

For additional safety, a jacket-to-pants zipper connection comes as standard, and each jacket has a waterproof external pocket, a waterproof internal pocket, and a waterproof zipper.

For those who want the absolute maximum possible protection, the jacket has pockets and attachments for both the CE certified Warrior back and chest protectors, which are sold separately by Spidi.

If your adventures take you north of the Arctic Circle or across the equator, the Spidi Alpentrophy has been specifically designed to be modular and adjustable to keep you warm (or cool), comfortable, visible, and most importantly, as safe as possible.

SPIDI → ALPENTROPHY

Sizes: S to 3XL
Colors: Black/Grey, Black, Fluo Yellow
Price: North America $599.90, Europe €499.90

More info: https://www.spidi.com/product/d222-010





Industry News Gallery

Stealthy streetwear from Weise 1Spidi Alpentrophy 1Degrease with Diamondbrite 1Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition Johann Zarco 2019 Supertech R Race Replica 2Randy Mamola To Race IndianxWorkhorse Sprint Racer 2Win with KTM Test Rides 1Django updated 1More bikes on the box 1Super Soco UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION CUX DUCATI EDITION 1REDUCED CAR PARKING PRICES ANNOUNCED FOR Motorcycle Live 2019 1Alpinestars Launches: 2019 MM93 Collection 1Sena Savage helmet - sound styling 1Triumph Motorcycles - creating UK electric motorcycle capability 1Yamaha reveals 11 new stunning Yard Built projects at The Reunion 2019 1Free Tracker and top box with Piaggio Medley, Liberty and Beverly scooters until 31st May 1Alpinestars - TECH Pants 1Alpinestars - TECH TOP Long Sleeve 1Alpinestars - T-FUSE SPORT SHELL WATERPROOF Jacket 1WE CAN ALL HELP TO reduce motorcycle casualties, Says GEM 1BikeTrac endorsed by Ariel Motor Company 1Motorcycle GP Legends To Appear at the Silverstone Classic 1Triumph launches new 2019 Bonneville T120 Ace Edition 2Yamaha Breathes Pure Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP DNA Into the YZF-R125 1BeMoto: Insurance Firm Has Your Back on Track 1New Biker T-Shirts UK Affiliate Scheme 1HM Quickshifter Launches ‘Stand Alone’ Blipper Shifter Kit 1The MICHELIN Tracker, the new all-terrain motorcycle tyre for off-road enthusiasts 3Kawasaki Motors UK and Team Green to exhibit at 2019 International Dirt Bike Show 1Free Limited Edition Vespa Helmet With All VESPA GTS Models 1THE MOTO GUZZI V85 TT IS NOW AVAILABLE WITH 6.9% APR PCP FINANCE 1


@gridgirls
15.5k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Marc Marquez seals Sepang pole before penalty

V for Victory: Vinales pulls the pin at Phillip Island to end Yamaha’s win drought

Kawasaki and Arenacross announce single‑make Big Wheel KX85 series in 2019

Aprilia RSV4 1100 Factory And RSV4 RR

World Champions to Kick Off Star-Studded Week at Motorcycle Live

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR