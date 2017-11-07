Triumph Motorcycles has launched the brand new Triumph Tiger 800 XC and XR line-up – one of its best-loved and most critically acclaimed motorcycles ever. The longest running adventure story, with a bloodline that began with the gold-medal winning Tigers of the 1936 International Six Day Trial, continues with a new generation that incorporates all of the trademark Tiger spirit and takes capability to a whole new level.

Major update to off-road capability and all road, all day comfort

More than 200 upgrades to the chassis and engine

More responsive, optimised Triple engine

The most comprehensive choice available

Even more choice, with both XR and XC models now even more distinctive and purposeful for their type of adventure

The new Tiger 800 family range

The new, significantly updated Tiger 800 XC and XR family has once again pushed the boundaries of this world-renowned range with over 200 chassis and engine upgrades. These are complemented by a suite of major off-road improvements that work hand-in-hand with carefully crafted on-road enhancements.

Triumph has specifically targeted improvements to technology, comfort, and style alongside the introduction of a new generation engine that maximises the rider experience. As a result, the new Tiger 800 is better in every way – both on the road and off road.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer for Triumph Motorcycles said; “We’ve developed a host of major new technology and performance updates designed to enhance the new Tiger 800’s capability both on and off-road. With developments that complement the Tiger’s accessible and agile, easy riding style, as well as its existing distinctive Tiger poise and presence, the new 800 line-up is built for maximum adventure – every single day.”

Benefits of the new Tiger 800

Major technology advances

Every new Tiger 800 represents a huge step-up in rider technology with improvements including full-colour TFT instruments, up to six riding modes, high-specification Brembo front brakes, optimised suspension configurations, handlebar-mounted switchcubes incorporating elegant backlit buttons, distinctive signature all-LED lighting, updated cruise control, enhanced chassis, and premium bodywork.

Next generation engine

A mass-optimised 800cc Triple engine now gives more immediate power delivery and a peak power output of 95PS. It has even more character and a lighter exhaust system with a sportier soundtrack that together transform the new generation engine. There is a new, shorter ratio first gear to enhance off-road traction, all-road low speed responsiveness, and more immediate acceleration that gives the rider a truly thrilling feel. In addition, the new Off- Road Pro riding mode on the XC models allows an advanced rider to take complete control off road.

An added dimension to comfort

Triumph has enhanced the rider ergonomics across the whole Tiger 800 range. This includes moving the handlebars back by 10mm for a more commanding riding position, higher specification Brembo front brakes, a range of premium WP or Showa suspension components fitted across our range, new handbook-approved off-road tyre specification fitment, new five-position adjustable windscreen and aero diffusers for segment-leading aero protection, and a new seat compound giving all-day riding comfort.

Premium style

Tiger signature styling is now even stronger across the latest 800 range. New premium bodywork includes high quality painted finishes with updated side panel designs, along with higher quality badges, graphics and detailing to deliver real presence. This also gives each Tiger a more contemporary and dynamic stance that highlights the on and off-road bias of each model, while retaining the distinctive and instantly recognisable Tiger 800 silhouette.

Tiger 800 core technology

The Tiger 800’s trademark handling and category-defining core technologies are the foundation of this bike’s superb riding experience. All the Tigers’ essential adventure standards are maintained with ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, heated seats and grips (on selected models), power sockets, and a two-position seat height (810-830mm on XR models, 840-860mm on XC models) adjustable by 20mm to suite riding style and terrain, and a low ride height XRx model variant that at 760 mm is 50mm lower than the standard XR range of seats.

Tiger 800 models

From the road-focused Tiger XR, mid spec XRX and range topping XRT, to the off-road hungry Tiger XCX and fully-loaded XCA – not forgetting the XRx low ride height model – there is a Tiger 800 for every person, every ride and every adventure.

There is even an A2 licence-ready version to give even more riders access to the Tiger range*, more accessible than ever and can be easily converted to full power once you have passed your test**.

* All models can be adapted to 35KW apart from Tiger 800 XR

**Dependant on local market restrictions

Tiger 800 category-defining technology

Specification highlights (varies depending on model)

NEW FEATURES

5” adjustable TFT instruments – Full colour, clear instrumentation provides precise rider information with intuitive operation

Full colour, clear instrumentation provides precise rider information with intuitive operation New all-LED lighting – Offering improved visibility and enhanced style, LED signature lighting creates clear views in front and behind

Offering improved visibility and enhanced style, LED signature lighting creates clear views in front and behind Switchcubes and five-way joystick – New ergonomically designed handlebar switch cubes and joystick are intuitive and comfortable to operate

New ergonomically designed handlebar switch cubes and joystick are intuitive and comfortable to operate Illuminated backlit buttons – Handlebar mounted switchcube buttons are now illuminated, allowing for easier night-time use

Handlebar mounted switchcube buttons are now illuminated, allowing for easier night-time use “Off-Road Pro” riding mode – Delivering the most focused off-road set up ever, advanced riders can opt to turn systems off and be in total control

– Delivering the most focused off-road set up ever, advanced riders can opt to turn systems off and be in total control Brembo front brakes – Twin Brembo front brakes deliver reliable, premium capability in all conditions

– Twin Brembo front brakes deliver reliable, premium capability in all conditions Five-way adjustable wind screen and aero diffusers – Single hand adjustable windscreen, delivering enhanced wind protection for category leading rider aero comfort

Single hand adjustable windscreen, delivering enhanced wind protection for category leading rider aero comfort Updated cruise control – Accessed easily through the left hand switchcube, the simple-to-use, single button cruise control helps reduce rider fatigue

CORE TECHNOLOGY FEATURES include:

Distinctive 800cc three cylinder engine with ride-by-wire electronic throttle control

Up to six riding modes

Heated rider and pillion seats

Sump and radiator guards

Switchable ABS and traction control

Tailored ergonomics – adjustable seat height and handlebar position

Onboard computer

Immobiliser

Premium adjustable front and rear suspension

Centre stand

Heated grips

Hand guards

Engine protection bars

Power sockets (1 x 12v, 1 x USB)

Go further with Genuine Triumph Accessories

The Tiger 800 range also boasts over 50 optional accessories, allowing you to personalise your bike to maximise your riding experience, whichever model you choose. Visit the Triumph website to use the ‘configure my bike’ tool: www.triumph.co.uk .

— At-a-glance The Tiger 800 family guide —

Tiger 800 XC Range

NEW FEATURES Tiger 800 XCx Tiger 800 XCA 5″ TFT adjustable instruments ● ● Handlebar switch cubes and 5-way joystick control ● Backlit handlebar switch cubes and 5-way joystick control ● LED headlight ● LED foglights ● Off-Road Pro riding mode ● ● Brembo front brakes ● ● LED daytime running lights ● ● LED indicators ● ● 5-way adjustable windscreen ● ● Lighter weight silencer ● ● CORE FEATURES Tiger 800 XCx Tiger 800 XCA Six riding modes ● Five riding modes ● Heated rider and pillion seats ● Aluminium radiator guard ● Distinctive 800cc three cylinder engine with ride-by-wire electronic throttle control ● ● Switchable ABS and traction control ● ● Tailored ergonomics – adjustable seat height and handlebar position ● ● On-board computer ● ● Immobiliser ● ● Premium WP adjustable front and rear suspension ● ● Cruise control ● ● Heated grips ● ● Hand guards ● ● Comfort rider and pillion seats ● ● Heated rider and pillion seats ● Aluminium sump guard ● ● Engine protection bars ● ● Radiator guard (plastic) ● Radiator guard (aluminium) ● Power sockets (1 x 12v, 1 x USB) ● ●



Tiger 800 XR Range