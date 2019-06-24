The Ducati MIG-RR, is the new E-MTB presented by the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer.

The Ducati MIG-RR is practically a part of the Ducati 2019 range and is now in dealerships and being delivered to numerous customers across Europe.

The new Ducati E-MTB, powered by Thok, was test-ridden by three-times Superbike World Champion and long-standing cycling enthusiast Troy Bayliss during his recent trip to Italy.

“I was pleasantly surprised by this E-MTB. The specifications of the Ducati MIG-RR, such as the 29″ front wheel and 27.5” rear wheel, ensure smooth handling, letting riders overcome obstacles with ease and take on high-speed descents with confidence. A real fun bike with top-drawer components and eye-catching design, it’s a true Ducati” , stated Troy Bayliss.

The MIG-RR is an enduro E-MTB with 170 mm of wheel travel at the front and 160 mm at the rear. It mounts top-drawer components such as the Shimano Steps E8000 motor with 504 Wh battery, FOX Factory Kashima suspension, 4-caliper Shimano Saint brakes, Mavic wheels (29” front, 27,5” rear), carbon fibre Renthal handlebars and a livery specially developed by D-Perf, owned by Aldo Drudi.

The Ducati E-MTB can be ordered online or via the Europe-wide Ducati dealership network.

