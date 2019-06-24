Troy Bayliss test rides the Ducati MIG-RR 1The Ducati MIG-RR, is the new E-MTB presented by the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer.

The Ducati MIG-RR is practically a part of the Ducati 2019 range and is now in dealerships and being delivered to numerous customers across Europe.

The new Ducati E-MTB, powered by Thok, was test-ridden by three-times Superbike World Champion and long-standing cycling enthusiast Troy Bayliss during his recent trip to Italy.

“I was pleasantly surprised by this E-MTB. The specifications of the Ducati MIG-RR, such as the 29″ front wheel and 27.5” rear wheel, ensure smooth handling, letting riders overcome obstacles with ease and take on high-speed descents with confidence. A real fun bike with top-drawer components and eye-catching design, it’s a true Ducati” , stated Troy Bayliss.

Biker T-Shirts UK

The MIG-RR is an enduro E-MTB with 170 mm of wheel travel at the front and 160 mm at the rear. It mounts top-drawer components such as the Shimano Steps E8000 motor with 504 Wh battery, FOX Factory Kashima suspension, 4-caliper Shimano Saint brakes, Mavic wheels (29” front, 27,5” rear), carbon fibre Renthal handlebars and a livery specially developed by D-Perf, owned by Aldo Drudi.

The Ducati E-MTB can be ordered online or via the Europe-wide Ducati dealership network.

Use the dealer locator to find your nearest Ducati dealership and book a test ride on the Ducati MIG-RR.





Industry News Gallery

LONDON-BASED DEALERSHIP BMG ADOPTS SUZUKI FRANCHISE 1Arc Vector to Make its Global Dynamic Debut at Goodwood 1Troy Bayliss test rides the Ducati MIG-RR 1Powerslide Motorcycles recognised by Suzuki as top-selling GSX-R dealership in Europe 1New direction for LS2 Vector helmet 1Ventura kit for Kats 2Alpinestars Presents: Limited Edition ‘Rea 2019’ Supertech R Race Replica 3R&G Set For Summer Bash as Annual Track day Returns to Cadwell 1Sur-ron Moving On 1THUNDERBOLT – The Ultimate Motorcycle Cleaning Wipes 1Final power, torque & weight confirmed for the new Triumph Rocket 3 TFC 1Adventure With No Limit: Introducing The KTM 790 ADVENTURE R Rally 1Kawasaki’s complete 2020 off road line up unveiled 8“Most powerful yet” Kawasaki KX250 unveiled for 2020 model year 3Dainese Launches Smart Jacket 2Parallel Twin Power – Ninja 650 & Z650 1Pump your ride with SKS 1Kawasaki is Calling 1Alpinestars - SMX PLUS v2 Boots 1Alpinestars - GP PRO R3 Glove 2Alpinestars - Racing Absolute leather suit 1Alpinestars - Tech-Air® Race airbag 1Weise Diablo leather jacket 1Over 300 Motorcycles Attend First Official French IMRG Rally 1Ewan McGregor, back on a Moto Guzzi 1Leave Nothing Behind – 2018 Ninja H2 SX & Ninja H2 SX SE 2OptiMate Panel Show 1Win all-expenses-paid trip to Italian Grand Prix with Maxxis 1SevenSeven2 MX join forces with Kawasaki Motors UK to offer new off‑road experiences 1Spidi - Bolide 1


@gridgirls
15.8k Followers
Follow
You may also like

Triumph Motorcycles confirm their return to the off-road endurance racing world

Akrapovic Ready for the Future Today at EICMA

Winter-proof gloves? Weise Malmo have the answer

New 2019 Yamaha NIKEN GT to expand the Sport Touring Segment

Alpinestars – WARHORSE Leather Jacket

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR