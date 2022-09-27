Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Founded in 2017, Zapp EV designs and manufactures high-performance electric motorcycles.

Its first product, the i300, is the first of its kind in that it combines superbike-like acceleration and scooter-style lightweight agility with ultra-portable battery packs, providing a unique blend of performance and accessibility.

The i300’s lightweight alloy and composite bodywork bring its total weight down to just 92kg (without batteries). Using an IPM motor and carbon fibre belt drive, the i300 accelerates to 30mph in 2.2s (0-50kph in 2.35s).

The i300 incorporates gen-2 sustainability concepts, including a low-component exoskeleton architecture and a selection of interchangeable front fenders in three first-to-market versions. The first two are manufactured from Zapp’s proprietary, low-energy no-oven no-autoclave (‘NONA”) composites, in both carbon fibre and hemp-based. The third is manufactured from ocean-recycled plastic.

With numerous personalisation options offered with each i300, the Zapp Experience Centre will be a place where customers can build and specify their bike with their exact requirements and preferences, as well as test ride the i300 on the surrounding roads as well as the famous Bicester test track. The same will be true for future Zapp EV products. The centre will also serve as a global sales and technical training centre for Zapp’s network of authorized resellers.

Bicester Heritage, part of the Bicester Motion umbrella brand, celebrates all aspects of motion, from historic motoring and aviation to EV and autonomous flight. Zapp is a welcome addition, producing original design mobility solutions that place customer experience and full-cycle sustainability first.

Daniel Geoghegan, Chief Executive of Bicester Motion, comments: “As our Heritage Quarter and wider Bicester Motion site continues to grow, we look forward to welcoming more EV focused brands, such as Zapp, that create and manufacture truly unique mobility solutions.”

Swin Chatsuwan, Founder of Zapp, adds: “As a team we are excited to move to Bicester Heritage, a location that celebrates both the history and future of mobility. We can’t wait to continue to manufacture and deliver our i300 for current and future customers.”

