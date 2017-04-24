Acerbis launches Official WorldSBK Riding Gear and backs Dutch Round

Acerbis are set to continue to support the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship even further in 2017, and alongside Dorna WSBK Organization are thrilled to announce they will be launching an Official Riding Gear range, fitting in perfectly as they proudly sponsor the Dutch Round, held from 28th – 30th April 2017.

Delighted to continue their on-going partnership – which began its journey at Donington Park last season with the 2016 Acerbis UK Round, fitting in alongside the licensing agreement which was announced on the world-famous Paddock Show Stage – the support is moving even further as the Italian’s launch the official riding gear range at the Acerbis Dutch Round.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase high quality SBK Jackets which will feature their unique powertector protections, a removable EVA back protector and an ACERBIS AIR CLIMA COMFORT system. Designed with safety, style and comfort in mind, the jackets can be paired with their Urban SBK Gloves which will protect you from all elements with their waterproof feature, and you can be fully covered with their SBK Underwear Corporate Shirt and pants – made with DRYARN meaning the fabric will not absorb water.

On top of this, with the SBK Face Mask and Motorbike Cover you can keep all elements of your ride covered, whilst returning to the classic SBK Moto Carpet for the final leg of your adventures.

Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing Director looks forward to launch of the new clothing range at the fourth round of the season, with Acerbis: “With both companies driven by the philosophy of racing, we are delighted to continue to add to our on-going relationship with Acerbis. To have them provide such important clothing as protective wear, and sponsor our Dutch Round of the WorldSBK Championship is a fantastic opportunity.”

Racing action gets underway on 28th April at the historic Assen Circuit, and Acerbis will be providing fans with off track entertainment around the Paddock Show area. Keep up with all things Acerbis ahead of Race One on the 29th April, as it promises to be a dramatic and action-packed weekend.