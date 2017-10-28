Dorna British Talent program offers new opportunities in 2018

Dorna’s British Talent Program will continue to support young British talents throughout 2018. As well as the debut of 22 young riders in the exciting British Talent Cup, the headline act for the season, there is much more on the horizon – with the UK one of the most important investments for MotoGP™ and Dorna.

Experienced Moto3™ rider John McPhee, currently placed seventh in the Moto3™ World Championship, will be backed by Dorna as a British talent to remain in the category, following a move to CIP next year. The British Talent Team will continue to be an option for the future.

In 2018, the British Talent Program will expand to support more young British riders in other championships. Tom Booth-Amos – recently crowned Motostar British Champion – will be a key investment for the British Talent Program in 2018 and 2019. The Brit, who took 19 victories on the way to the domestic crown this season, will be lining up in the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3™ Junior World Championship in 2018 with the Dorna-backed Talent Team, in order to continue his development.

On the same grid next year, Dorna will continue supporting Charlie Nesbitt in his FIM CEV Repsol Moto3™ Junior World Championship campaign, with the youngster set to continue competing in the same category after some solid points finishes this year.

Then, of course, there’s the headline act – the British Talent Cup. The 22 riders have been selected and the class of 2018 are ready to race, with more details about the exciting new project coming soon.

The Road to MotoGP™ continues full force from the British Isles to the world stage in 2018, with Dorna keeping a keen eye on British national championships for exciting fresh talent. Follow the British Talent Team for the rest of the Moto3™ season, and then get ready for the British Talent Cup – and support the riders backed in the FIM Moto3™ World Championship and the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3™ Junior World Championship as the British Talent Program advances next year.