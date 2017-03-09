Liqui Moly Shooters, improve the feeling in your right hand

Liqui Moly is the official lubricant supplier to all Moto2 and Moto3 teams, selected and performance tested by HRC Japan and used exclusively across the two championships.
Developed and manufactured in Germany, the Liqui Moly Shooters additive range targets three areas: increased performance, improved economy and enhanced engine life. Keeping your fuel system and engine free of harmful and damaging deposits. Guaranteed for better throttle response and performance.
Shooters are a single use 80ml solution designed to be added to the tank when refuelling.
Speed Shooter – For increased Performance
- Increases acceleration
- Improves engine performance
- Promotes optimum combustion
- For 4-stroke and 2-stroke engines
- One 80ml is sufficient for 10 litres of fuel
- Recommended for use at every fuelling
RRP £4.99
4T Shooter – For improved economy
- Fuel System Cleaner
- Optimises engine performance
- Improves fuel economy
- Reduces emissions
- Corrosion protection
- For 4-stroke carb and fuel injected engines
- One 80ml is sufficient for 5-10 litres of fuel
- Recommended for use at every fuelling
RRP £4.99
Engine Flush Shooter – For enhanced engine life
- Oil circuit flush and clean
- Restores engine performance
- Thorough engine cleansing
- Promotes longer engine life
- Will not harm seals or gaskets
- Safe for catalytic converters
- For 4-stroke engines
- Use between oil changes
RRP £4.99
