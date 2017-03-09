Friday, March 10, 2017
Superbike News
Latest WSBK

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Liqui Moly Shooters, improve the feeling in your right hand

admin Aftermarket, Industry News, Latest News No Comments on Liqui Moly Shooters, improve the feeling in your right hand

Liqui Moly is the official lubricant supplier to all Moto2 and Moto3 teams, selected and performance tested by HRC Japan and used exclusively across the two championships.

Developed and manufactured in Germany, the Liqui Moly Shooters additive range targets three areas: increased performance, improved economy and enhanced engine life. Keeping your fuel system and engine free of harmful and damaging deposits. Guaranteed for better throttle response and performance.

Shooters are a single use 80ml solution designed to be added to the tank when refuelling.

Speed Shooter – For increased Performance

  • Increases acceleration
  • Improves engine performance
  • Promotes optimum combustion
  • For 4-stroke and 2-stroke engines
  • One 80ml is sufficient for 10 litres of fuel
  • Recommended for use at every fuelling

RRP £4.99

4T Shooter – For improved economy

  • Fuel System Cleaner
  • Optimises engine performance
  • Improves fuel economy
  • Reduces emissions
  • Corrosion protection
  • For 4-stroke carb and fuel injected engines
  • One 80ml is sufficient for 5-10 litres of fuel
  • Recommended for use at every fuelling

RRP £4.99

Engine Flush Shooter – For enhanced engine life

  • Oil circuit flush and clean
  • Restores engine performance
  • Thorough engine cleansing
  • Promotes longer engine life
  • Will not harm seals or gaskets
  • Safe for catalytic converters
  • For 4-stroke engines
  • Use between oil changes

RRP £4.99

Please visit www.bikeittrade.com to find your local stockist

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Like this Article? Share it!

Leave A Response

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Twitter

Featured Teams

Quattro Plant Kawasaki

Instagram Feed

RSS GGUK Client News

Advert

Advert

Instagram

Meta

Superbike News

Copyright © 2012 - SBK News. Powered and Designed by Xpress Racing.

Free WordPress Themes