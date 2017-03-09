Liqui Moly Shooters, improve the feeling in your right hand

Liqui Moly is the official lubricant supplier to all Moto2 and Moto3 teams, selected and performance tested by HRC Japan and used exclusively across the two championships.

Developed and manufactured in Germany, the Liqui Moly Shooters additive range targets three areas: increased performance, improved economy and enhanced engine life. Keeping your fuel system and engine free of harmful and damaging deposits. Guaranteed for better throttle response and performance.

Shooters are a single use 80ml solution designed to be added to the tank when refuelling.

Speed Shooter – For increased Performance

Increases acceleration

Improves engine performance

Promotes optimum combustion

For 4-stroke and 2-stroke engines

One 80ml is sufficient for 10 litres of fuel

Recommended for use at every fuelling

RRP £4.99

4T Shooter – For improved economy

Fuel System Cleaner

Optimises engine performance

Improves fuel economy

Reduces emissions

Corrosion protection

For 4-stroke carb and fuel injected engines

One 80ml is sufficient for 5-10 litres of fuel

Recommended for use at every fuelling

RRP £4.99

Engine Flush Shooter – For enhanced engine life

Oil circuit flush and clean

Restores engine performance

Thorough engine cleansing

Promotes longer engine life

Will not harm seals or gaskets

Safe for catalytic converters

For 4-stroke engines

Use between oil changes

RRP £4.99

Please visit www.bikeittrade.com to find your local stockist