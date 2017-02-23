Suzuki GSX-S1000 Gets More Power and Slipper Clutch for 2017

Suzuki’s flagship super-naked gets a power-hike for 2017, with the GSX-S1000 now producing 150hp at 10,000rpm, thanks to new crankcase ventilation holes, while a new slipper clutch aids in smoother downshifts. Torque is also up to 108Nm at 9,500rpm.

The changes also extend to the faired GSX-S1000F, which uses the same engine and chassis as its naked sibling, but changes to suspension settings and the addition of a wind tunnel-tested fairing turn it into a versatile sportsbike.

Both bikes also feature a three-mode traction control system, that can be turned off, as well as Brembo monobloc calipers and ABS, a lightweight frame mated to the swingarm from the previous generation GSX-R1000, and fully adjustable KYB suspension.

Aesthetic changes to both bikes come in the form of black levers and foot controls, while the F model also gets a tinted screen. For 2017 both models are available in a blue and black livery as well as the popular red and black colour scheme, which continues for a second year. The GSX-S1000F is also available in all-white.

There’s also a special edition GSX-S1000 Phantom for 2017, which gets a stealthy matt black paint scheme with carefully selected red highlights, all-black silencer, and black forks.

The 2017 GSX-S1000 is available in dealers from March with an RRP of £9,699, while the GSX-S1000 Phantom special edition can be had for £9,899. The 2017 GSX-S1000F will retail for £10,299.

For more information visit www.suzuki-gb.co.uk