Team SRC Kawasaki seizes pole position

Team SRC Kawasaki, the winner of the 2016 edition, took back control, and will start the 24 Heures Motos from pole position tomorrow thanks to a new record set by Randy de Puniet.

1’35.730! That was the new FIM EWC qualifying record set this morning by Randy de Puniet in the saddle of Team SRC Kawasaki’s ZX-10R. It was Randy de Puniet’s riposte to Broc Parkes’s record time in qualifying yesterday for YART Yamaha Official EWC Team.

The record also handed pole position to Team SRC Kawasaki, with its three riders (Randy de Puniet, Fabien Foret and Mathieu Gines) averaging a best time of 1’36.290, a smidgen ahead of YART Yamaha Official EWC Team with a time of 1’36.322 thanks to Broc Parkes, Marvin Fritz and Kohta Nozane. The hotly fought qualifying presages an intense battle at the 40th edition of the 24 Heures Motos.

GMT94 Yamaha (David Checa, Niccolò Canepa and Mike Di Meglio) claimed third place on the starting grid to fight it out with Team SRC Kawasaki and YART, ahead of Tecmas BMW (Kenny Foray, Matthieu Lussiana and Camille Hédelin).

Amazing feat by Yamaha Viltaïs Experiences

In Superstock, Yamaha Viltaïs Experiences has made no secret of its goal of carrying off the FIM EWC World Cup. Axel Maurin, Bastien Mackels and Florian Alt went after that goal, taking the Yamaha 333 to 5th place on the starting grid, ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, F.C.C. TSR Honda, Honda Endurance Racing and Bolliger Team Switzerland.

Their two main Superstock rivals, LMD63/Ultimate Cup and Team 33 Accessoires Louit Moto, will start the race from 10th and 11th place respectively.

Next FIM EWC event on the track: the warm-up, at 10.05am CEST tomorrow (Saturday).

The 24 Heures Motos will be flagged off at 3pm tomorrow.