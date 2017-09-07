WorldSBK announces Prosecco DOC as Portuguese Round Event Main Sponsor

Prosecco DOC and Dorna WSBK Organization are elated to announce their continued collaboration throughout the 2017 season, as the Italian company will be the Event Main Sponsor for Round 10 of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship; the Prosecco DOC Portuguese Round from 15th – 17th September.

Heading into their fifth season in partnership, Prosecco DOC has been a leading producer of the popular drink since 2009 after it was given Controlled Designation of Origin (DOC) status. However Prosecco has been enjoyed by many for centuries, with the first time people were able to enjoy the taste of the drink was back as 1754 in the Karst hills, close to Trieste in Italy.

Guaranteeing top quality Prosecco around the world, their growth has been impressive in recent years and they hope to continue this success, and their unrelenting support of WorldSBK hopes to be a large factor in that. Selling 308 million bottles to the foreign market in 2016, the company is really proving their worldwide status.

As the WorldSBK paddock prepares to return to the undulating circuit along the south coast of Portugal, it will be a pivotal round in the series as the championship charges begin to heat up, heading into the final third of the year. With Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) leading the standings by 70 points, he will be a hard rider to stop, and the Brit was the last rider to win around the circuit. But he will not be out on track without some stiff competition from the rest of the field, including returning rider Eugene Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia) who also has a strong record in Portugal.

Stefano Zanette, President of the Consortium for the Protection of Prosecco DOC is thrilled to continue the relationship: “The Prosecco DOC Consortium is honored to be, for the first time, the main sponsor of the Portoguese World Superbike Championship round. The Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão is a young circuit – established just 9 years ago – and an engaging one too, just like Prosecco DOC. Several important moments in the history of motorcycling have taken place at Portimão: the Superbike icon Troy Bayliss said goodbye to the races from here. We are sure that the 2017 round will also be very exciting and the audience will make the Champions feel all their support and warmth. Our cooperation with WorldSBK continues with increasing satisfaction: it represents an incomparable and international showcase that allows Prosecco DOC to reach different, but still passionate, audiences all over the world”.

Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing Director is pleased to see the relationship continue: “It was fantastic to have Prosecco DOC as the Event Main Sponsor for the German Round, so to have them on board for the Portuguese Round means a lot to the championship. Heading back to Portimao is something the whole series is looking forward to, and to have the backing of a company such as Prosecco DOC means we will see the round become even more successful. With the strength and dedication the company provides, they work well alongside WorldSBK, and is a partnership we are very proud of.”