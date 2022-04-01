Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Suzuki’s Hayabusa leads a summer sales campaign that sees seven of the brand’s key models available on a 2.9%, low-rate finance offer, available over three years with no deposit required. Customers can choose from a PCP or Hire Purchase agreement.

The third generation Hayabusa headlines the offer, with its inline four-cylinder motor packing an abundance of power and creamy midrange thrust, plus the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) suite of electronics which includes traction control, launch control, cruise control, wheelie control, lean angle-sensitive ABS, selectable power modes, and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Joining the Hayabusa are six of Suzuki’s punchy V-twin models: the V-Strom 1050XT flagship adventure bike, which also comes with SIRS and includes cruise control, traction control, power modes, and linked brakes with lean angle-sensitive ABS, hill hold, load and slope-dependent control, and the V-Strom 1050XT Tour, which adds three-piece aluminium luggage to the 1050XT’s comprehensive standard specification.

The middleweight V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT adventure bikes, SV650 naked and café racer-inspired SV650X are also included.

It means the Hayabusa can be ridden for £109 per month on a three-year PCP deal, with a £4,077.92 deposit or trade-in. The SV650X can be had for just £69 per month over the same period with a £1,761.47 deposit.

The offer runs from 1 April to 30 June 2022.

