MERGING MOUNTAINS – KTM and Brabus Come Together To Build The Brabus 1300 R.

KTM is pleased to announce an exciting new collaboration with world-renowned luxury mobility brand, BRABUS. As a first step into this exceptional venture, the launch of the all-new BRABUS 1300 R represents performance and refinement of the highest level, as well as BRABUS’ expansion into the world of premium motorcycling.

Since 1977, the BRABUS name has been synonymous with luxury, handcrafted exclusivity, and performance. Known globally among enthusiasts for the creation of high-performance supercars and as automotive individualisation experts for over four decades, BRABUS has since established itself in the marine sector through its series of exclusive day boats. Now, the company is expanding once again – broadening its focus towards high-end motorcycling in collaboration with KTM.

The BRABUS 1300 R

The all-new BRABUS 1300 R boasts, exclusive, high-end elegance design, combined with brutal performance. It is the first ever BRABUS motorcycle – an unmistakable Naked bike designed for enthusiasts with an eye for details. Developed to merge both BRABUS’ and KTM’s deeply rooted identities and design styles, the BRABUS 1300 R represents the best of both brands. Key ingredients of the BRABUS ‘Black and Bold’ design language including two signature paint schemes, forged BRABUS Monoblock Z wheels, high-end carbon body elements and a stylish custom-made seat, treated with expert attention to detail by the BRABUS interior specialists. All of this defines the bike’s unique and sporty character and ensures an instant wow factor.

The BRABUS 1300 R makes use of the astonishing V-twin engine, which pumps out 180 hp at 9,500 rpm and 140 Nm at 8,000 rpm: performance that you’d expect from the BRABUS brand. Designed to challenge the limits of forward thrust, it sets a new standard for exclusive high-performance desirability.

To add an extra touch of exclusivity, the BRABUS 1300 R is offered in just two distinct colors – MAGMA RED and SIGNATURE BLACK. Only 77 of each color will go into production, with 77 signifying the year in which the BRABUS company was formed.

From a technical standpoint, the BRABUS 1300 R makes use of the latest WP APEX semi-active suspension. This allows riders to select between six dedicated damping modes – COMFORT, STREET, SPORT, TRACK, ADVANCED – or an AUTO mode that automatically adapts to road and riding conditions.

Notable features and bespoke parts include:

● Sign of excellence with limited edition numbering

● WP APEX semi-active suspension

● WP PRO COMPONENTS (WP APEX PRO 7117) steering damper

● Five ride modes (STREET – SPORT – RAIN – PERFORMANCE – TRACK)

● Quick turn throttle twist grip

● Various carbon fibre parts

● BRABUS Lightweight Monoblock Z nine-spoke forged wheels

● BRABUS Slip-on double-pipe exhaust

● BRABUS custom made heated seat

● BRABUS air ducts

● BRABUS headlight mask

● BRABUS CNC-machined triple clamps

● BRABUS CNC-machined adjustable front brake and clutch lever

● BRABUS CNC-machined adjustable footpegs

● BRABUS CNC-machined reservoirs and oil tank caps

● BRABUS carbon skid plate

● BRABUS carbon pillion seat cover

The BRABUS 1300 R is about so much more than just an extraordinary riding experience, it also makes an unapologetic statement about luxury, exclusivity, and sovereignty.

The BRABUS 1300 R will be available exclusively through the ktm.com pre-order web page. – Click here for the pre-order landing page – pre-orders will start February 14th at 15:00 CET / 14.00 GMT.

