Sevilla Air Tex jacket

Lightweight and versatile, the Sevilla Air Tex jacket is made from perforated mesh fabric allowing welcome airflow to the body in warmer temperatures.

Upholding Dainese’s safety standards, it features removable Pro Shape 2.0 certified soft protectors at the shoulders and elbows and there’s a back pocket compatible with a G model back protector. Strategically placed reflective inserts help riders with active safety in low-light conditions and adjusters at the neck, hips and cuffs allow for a customised fit.

Available in a choice of three colours – Black/Black, Black/Charcoal-Gray and Black/Grape-Leaf – in sizes UK 34-54 with an RRP of £209.

Air Fast Tex jacket

Perfect for those warm summer rides, Dainese’s Air Fast Tex jacket has been designed with optimal ventilation with QuickDry fabric materials and large air mesh inserts – offering great efficacy in terms of antibacterial and anti-odour properties, durability and wash resistance.

Pro-Armor removable soft protectors – EN 1621.1-certified – are positioned at the shoulders and elbows and work in synergy with the rigid polyurethane fabric on the shoulders and rear pocket, which can hold a G1 or G2 back protector.

There are two outer pockets for riders’ possessions, a waist adjustment and also a fastening system to connect the jacket securely to trousers.

Available in a choice of three colours – Black/Gray/Gray, Black/Gray/Blue and Black/Gray/Fluro-Red – in sizes UK 34-52 with an RRP of £399.95.

Energyca jacket

For those riders looking for a summer sporty jacket, the Energyca Air Tex motorcycle offers freedom of movement and has a snug and comfortable fit due to its Cordura Comfort stretch fabric construction – which is highly resistant to abrasions. There are adjusters for a customised fit at the collar, waist, sleeves and cuffs as well as a jacket/trouser connection system and a choice of three pockets – two external and one internal – for possessions.

Whether riding at higher altitudes or just wanting additional protection against wind chill, the removable windproof lining comes in handy. With the windproof lining removed, large air mesh panels allow a steady flow of cool air inside. The Energyca jacket offers great efficacy in terms of antibacterial and anti-odour properties, durability and wash resistance.

EN1621.1-certified composite protectors are placed at the shoulders and elbows with additional aluminium plates on the shoulders – designed to facilitate sliding in the case of impact. There are pockets for a G1 or G2 back protector and a Double Chest protector.

Available in a choice of two colours – Black and Black/Fluo-Red – in sizes UK 34-54 with an RRP of £329.95.

