Nakagami will miss this week’s Thailand GP in Buriram. Tetsuta Nagashima will ride for the LCR Honda IDEMITSU Team at Buriram.

After Sunday’s Japanese GP race, Takaaki Nakagami has consulted with a specialist in Japan, and after a scan on Tuesday morning has been diagnosed with a torn tendon in his little finger.

Nakagami will undergo further surgery on Friday and hopes to return for the Australian GP, pending further evaluation.

Tetsuta Nagashima

“First of all, I wish Taka well and I hope that he can come back as soon as possible. I will try to do my best in his place for the LCR Honda IDEMITSU Team and I will try to enjoy the racing.

I’m looking forward to this weekend’s event. I really had a lot of fun at the JapaneseGP, and I learned quite a lot. So, this weekend, I want to continue to do the same because I still have to learn a lot of things with the MotoGP bike.”

