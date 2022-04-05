Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Mark your calendars, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK will take place on July 4th to 10th. Encouraging mass participation by all adventurers, no matter what bike they are on, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is a unique opportunity to go out and ride. The main goal: to complete 1,000 km or more in seven days…

Seven days, 1,000 kilometers, July 4th to 10th 2022.

Powered by KTM and RISER, THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK is the perfect excuse to put some mileage on your motorcycle. It is an invitation to go and explore the tracks and trails you’ve always wanted to and is an opportunity to share your favorite places with the global motorcycling community.

The most adventurous riders will be rewarded with daily prizes and the chance to be featured on theworldadventureweek.com as well as KTM’s social media channels. There will be different challenges to complete on each of the seven days, with all riders completing 1,000 km or more in total receiving a personalised award.

The challenges will be open to all riders from all brands. To enter, you simply need to download the RISER app from the App Store or Google Play and start recording your rides.

For all adventurers keen to learn more about this exciting new challenge, more information is available on theworldadventureweek.com.

More information on the event’s daily and weekly prizes will be released in the coming two weeks.

