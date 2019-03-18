Round one of the popular North East Motor Cycle Racing Club championship series gets the 2019 circuit racing season underway at Croft Circuit near Darlington next weekend (March 23/24) with another capacity field set to battle out the various classes.

Following a successful 2018 season, the action will again be fast and furious as riders aim to blow off the winter cobwebs in style around the full international 2.127-mile circuit and as usual there is a healthy Scottish contingent entered who will be taking on the best of English riders.

The opening round of the three-round NEMCRC series will also incorporate three major trophies with the prestigious Ken Redfern Trophy, last year won for a third time by Tyneside’s Barry Teasdale, being awarded to the overall winner of the Open class whilst the victory in the F600 class will lift the historic Laird of Croft Trophy, which James Cowton won in 2018, but who was to tragically lose his life later in the season. On three wheels, Durham’s Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie lifted the Mac Hobson Trophy for a second year in succession meaning the sidecars will be hotly contested throughout the weekend once again.

There are classes for GP125, Classics, Post Classics, Lightweight Twins, Pre-injection 600 and Open, Thunderbikes, Formula Junior, Scooters as well as the usual popular categories for FSRA F2 and Open Sidecars, 600cc, 400cc and Unlimited Open class bikes.

Practice gets underway at 9.00 on Saturday and 12.05 on Sunday with two races per class each day. Croft CircuitAdult admission is just £12.00 on both days in advance or £15.00 on the day with accompanied children aged 15 and under admitted FREE on both days. A weekend ticket costs £20 in advance or £27 on the gate and there is also FREE car parking and FREE paddock access.

Further information is available from Croft Circuit on 01325 721815 or at www.croftcircuit.co.uk

2019 Fixture List – Croft Circuit

March 23/24 – North East Motorcycle Racing Club Meeting

April 13/14 – British Automobile Racing Club Meeting

April 22 – Easter Monday Spring Sprint Meeting

May 4/5 – British Racing & Sports Car Club Meeting

May 18/19 – Darlington & District Motor Club Meeting

June 1/2 – 750 Motor Club Meeting

June 15/16 – Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship

July 6/7 – British Racing & Sports Car Club Meeting

July 20/21 – Ferrari Challenge UK Meeting

August 3/4 – Croft Retro & Classic Festival in association with Historic & Sports Car Club

August 17/18 – Darlington & District Motor Club Meeting

September 21/22 – British Automobile Racing Club Meeting

October 12/13 – No Limits Motorcycle Racing Meeting

October 26/27 – Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship

December 15 – Christmas Stages Rally