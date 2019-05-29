The MotoGP™ eSport Championship is back in business and ready for evolution in year three.

Critically-acclaimed and ever growing, it’s almost time for the third season of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship to begin and in 2019 it’s only going to get bigger – on track and off. Awe-inspiring prizes, incredible experiences and even the chance to turn pro: everything is possible as the series goes from strength to strength.

Over the first two seasons, 16 TV partners have broadcast 351 hours of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship across five continents and digital channels now boast 46 million video views online, a reach of 143 million and engagement figures over five million as the Championship’s online presence across YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and the MotoGP™ eSport official websiteonly continues to grow.

This year, the Championship will see gamers competing with the brand new MotoGP™19 videogame, which launches on the 6th June on the Sony PlayStation® 4, Xbox One and Windows PC/STEAM platforms. The top prize for the World Champion in 2019 is an incredible BMW M135i xDrive thanks to eSport partner BMW M. This year the runner-up will receive a stunning new Yamaha YZF-R3, the new lightweight supersport bike with a whole new MotoGP™-inspired look and third place will receive some incredible prizes courtesy of MotoGP™ eSport partner Lenovo™.

As ever, gamers can compete on Sony PlayStation® 4, Xbox One and PC, but this year it’s six Online Challenges that begin the Championship. The top 72 gamers in the Online Challenges go through to the Pro Draft. The best 12 head through to the Global Series where they’ll represent a MotoGP™ team as the fight for the crown heats up.</div

