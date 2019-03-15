NIKEN is the Official Support unit of the three most famous bicycle races worldwide 1Yamaha Confirms Three-Year Technical Partnership for the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta

Yamaha is pleased to confirm a strategic new 3-year partnership with A.S.O. and RCS Sports, organisers of Europe’s three major Cycling Grand Tours, which will see the NIKEN become the official support motorcycle through to the end of the 2021 season.

Combining outstanding sport performance, all-round versatility and serious long-distance travelling capabilities, the NIKEN is a distinguished member of Yamaha’s Sport Touring motorcycle range.

Its revolutionary Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology ensures added points of contact with the road surface at all times and means that it doesn’t matter whether it’s sweltering heat in summer, icy cold in winter, or any other season or condition, the NIKEN will ensure unrivalled comfort and riding confidence in any condition and any season.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Providing ubiquitous support
Each of the three Grand Tours crosses some of the most intense mountain roads imaginable. From the twisty mountain paths of Italy and Spain to the long valley straights of Belgium and northern France, the NIKEN will be the ultimate riding companion for the vast numbers of motorcyclists supporting the Grand Tours.

Offering a seamless transition from a conventional two-wheeler, with no alteration to riding style needed, Yamaha’s NIKEN machines will be used by race direction, race commissioners and the official event support teams.

NIKEN riders will be assigned with a list of demanding responsibilities throughout each of these global sporting events. Some of the most vital duties include the provision of medical assistance, the changing of wheels for cyclists, the transportation of drink and nutritional elements and the and the regulation of the race & the publicity Caravan

Strengthening a solid partnership
Covering a combined distance of over 10,000km, the three major Grand tours together with all additional events organised by A.S.O. and RCS Sport work their way through some of the windiest mountain roads in the world. The first two of many events where NIKEN mounted riders will be providing their precious support will be the 2019 Strade Bianche in Italy on March 9 and the 2019 Paris-Nice in France on March 10/17.

Giro d’Italia
Kicking off on May 11, the 102nd edition of the Giro d’Italia features 21 demanding stages and a total distance of 3,518.5km. With cyclists averaging 167.5km per day, the 2019 event is packed with big climbs in central and northern Italy’s mountainous terrain.

Supporting race organisers RCS Sport since 2009 by providing a variety of scooters and motorcycles, Yamaha will be back during the upcoming edition of the event with the newest edition of the NIKEN. The race will end with the closing time trial taking place on the Torricelle circuit in Verona in June 2nd, 2019.

Next to that, the NIKEN will be also the official bike for the different spring and autumn races.

Tour de France
From July 6 to 28, the international road cycling elite will gather in Brussels, Belgium to start the 106th edition of the world’s most famous cycling event. The 2019 Tour de France features a total of 21 stages across two countries and 37 different regions within France.

The race includes seven flat stages, two time trials, five hilly stages and seven mountain stages, five of which finish at the top of some of France’s tallest mountain peaks. Together with thousands of visitors filling each stage, the event will continue to enjoy substantial global media coverage with more than 2,000 journalists & photographers attending the race.

La Vuelta
Wrapping up the three major Grand Tours for 2019 will be the 2019 La Vuelta in Spain. Running from August 24 to September 15, the 2019 edition of the event will be made up of 21 stages and will cover a total distance of 3272,2km. Building upon a strong relationship with race organisers A.S.O., Yamaha will provide a fleet of NIKEN machines to support the 2019 edition of La Vuelta.

Eric de Seynes – Yamaha Motor Europe President
“This thrilling new agreement with the organisers of the three most prestigious cycling tours globally is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the vast potential of our NIKEN machine. Competition in all of its forms is deeply rooted within Yamaha’s DNA and this collaboration allows us to be a vital part in the smooth operation of some of the world’s biggest sporting events. With the assistance crews covering innumerable kilometres crossing the heart of

Europe, this is also a great opportunity for Yamaha to bring its revolutionary product closer to the public and demonstrate its performance and reliability no matter the terrain or conditions. Our range of NIKEN models stands out for its multipurpose nature, its ability to welcome riders of all levels and its unique capacity to offer unmatched comfort and riding safety on any road. I am truly confident the NIKEN will perfectly adapt to the needs of all riders assigned with the challenging task of supporting these big sporting events.”

2019 NIKEN supported bicycle races in Italy
Strade Bianche | March 9 | RCS Sport
Tirreno – Adriatico | March 13 to 19 | RCS Sport
Milan – San Remo | March 23 | RCS Sport
Giro d’Italia | May 11 to June 2 | RCS Sport
Giro di Lombardia | October 13 | RCS Sport

2019 NIKEN supported bicycle races in France
Paris – Nice | March 10 to 17 | A.S.O.
Paris – Roubaix | April 14 | A.S.O.
Critérium du Dauphiné | June 9 to 16 | A.S.O.
Tour de France | July 6 to 28 | A.S.O.

2019 NIKEN supported bicycle races in Belgium
Flèche Wallonne | April 24 | A.S.O.
Liège – Bastogne – Liège | April 28 | A.S.O.

2019 NIKEN supported bicycle race in Spain
La Vuelta | August 24 to September 15 | A.S.O.

Giro d’ Italia 2019 stages: http://www.giroditalia.it/eng/route/

Tour de France 2019 stages: https://www.letour.fr/en/overall-route

Vuelta a España 2019 stages: https://www.lavuelta.es/en/overall-route



Industry News Gallery

NIKEN is the Official Support unit of the three most famous bicycle races worldwide 1Team GB BMX star Declan Brooks passes motorcycle test 1Win a pair of tickets to the Triumph Adventure Experience at their nationwide demo weekend 1A refreshed fourth edition of Ducati Scrambler Days of Joy begins 1Kawasaki Toughest Choice 1Wunderlich put 1250 GS behind bars 1Complimentary quickshifter with the purchase of any new Triumph Street Triple S and R 1Lind Automotive Group to Open New Triumph Motorcycle Dealership in London 1Suzuki announces Katana pricing and Samurai accessory pack 1Kawasaki Promo News: Champion’s Choice 1Great new courses and experiences from Ducati Riding Academy 1Indian Motorcycle - Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse 1Suzuki launches massive March sale with up to 35% off accessories 1Ducati Season opening – 30th March 2019 1Kawasaki Versys 650 or Z1000SX - Leave Nothing Behind 1NEW ADVENTURES START NOW WITH KTM 1New UK distributor for Heli Bars 1SPIDI - Netrunner 1Win with Maxxis in 2019 with new MXGB bonus scheme 1Yamaha confirms Tenere 700 pricing and Online Ordering System launch date 1ADVENTURE AHEAD: ELEMENTAL GTX TECH-AIR® GEAR 1WP Suspension Is Launching a New Generation of High-Quality Street Chassis Components 1Bullit Motorcycles Teams up With LS2 to Offer One Lucky Fan a Custom Painted Helmet 1The Dainese Experience is ready to take you to the Misano track with Vale and The Academy 1Maxxis announces details of new Maxxcross MX-ST 1Indian Motorcycle Introduces Limited-Edition 2019 Roadmaster Elite 1BikeTrac celebrates a decade in motorcycle tracking and recovery with new functions 1Acerbis Launches Discovery Jacket Range Combining Practicality And Style 1Sitting pretty with Venhill 1Silverstone MotoGP Round Hosts KTM Fan Stand 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Baldassarri_Silverstone4Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2013Apsar MotoGP Silverstone 2012Pramac Ducati - Silverstone 2010Alstare Ducati - World Superbike - Silverstone 2013Ten Kate Honda - Silverstone May 2015MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014DucatiMotoGP3Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

@gridgirls
14.9k Followers
Follow

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR