Yamaha Confirms Three-Year Technical Partnership for the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta

Yamaha is pleased to confirm a strategic new 3-year partnership with A.S.O. and RCS Sports, organisers of Europe’s three major Cycling Grand Tours, which will see the NIKEN become the official support motorcycle through to the end of the 2021 season.

Combining outstanding sport performance, all-round versatility and serious long-distance travelling capabilities, the NIKEN is a distinguished member of Yamaha’s Sport Touring motorcycle range.

Its revolutionary Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology ensures added points of contact with the road surface at all times and means that it doesn’t matter whether it’s sweltering heat in summer, icy cold in winter, or any other season or condition, the NIKEN will ensure unrivalled comfort and riding confidence in any condition and any season.

Providing ubiquitous support

Each of the three Grand Tours crosses some of the most intense mountain roads imaginable. From the twisty mountain paths of Italy and Spain to the long valley straights of Belgium and northern France, the NIKEN will be the ultimate riding companion for the vast numbers of motorcyclists supporting the Grand Tours.

Offering a seamless transition from a conventional two-wheeler, with no alteration to riding style needed, Yamaha’s NIKEN machines will be used by race direction, race commissioners and the official event support teams.

NIKEN riders will be assigned with a list of demanding responsibilities throughout each of these global sporting events. Some of the most vital duties include the provision of medical assistance, the changing of wheels for cyclists, the transportation of drink and nutritional elements and the and the regulation of the race & the publicity Caravan

Strengthening a solid partnership

Covering a combined distance of over 10,000km, the three major Grand tours together with all additional events organised by A.S.O. and RCS Sport work their way through some of the windiest mountain roads in the world. The first two of many events where NIKEN mounted riders will be providing their precious support will be the 2019 Strade Bianche in Italy on March 9 and the 2019 Paris-Nice in France on March 10/17.

Giro d’Italia

Kicking off on May 11, the 102nd edition of the Giro d’Italia features 21 demanding stages and a total distance of 3,518.5km. With cyclists averaging 167.5km per day, the 2019 event is packed with big climbs in central and northern Italy’s mountainous terrain.

Supporting race organisers RCS Sport since 2009 by providing a variety of scooters and motorcycles, Yamaha will be back during the upcoming edition of the event with the newest edition of the NIKEN. The race will end with the closing time trial taking place on the Torricelle circuit in Verona in June 2nd, 2019.

Next to that, the NIKEN will be also the official bike for the different spring and autumn races.

Tour de France

From July 6 to 28, the international road cycling elite will gather in Brussels, Belgium to start the 106th edition of the world’s most famous cycling event. The 2019 Tour de France features a total of 21 stages across two countries and 37 different regions within France.

The race includes seven flat stages, two time trials, five hilly stages and seven mountain stages, five of which finish at the top of some of France’s tallest mountain peaks. Together with thousands of visitors filling each stage, the event will continue to enjoy substantial global media coverage with more than 2,000 journalists & photographers attending the race.

La Vuelta

Wrapping up the three major Grand Tours for 2019 will be the 2019 La Vuelta in Spain. Running from August 24 to September 15, the 2019 edition of the event will be made up of 21 stages and will cover a total distance of 3272,2km. Building upon a strong relationship with race organisers A.S.O., Yamaha will provide a fleet of NIKEN machines to support the 2019 edition of La Vuelta.

Eric de Seynes – Yamaha Motor Europe President

“This thrilling new agreement with the organisers of the three most prestigious cycling tours globally is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the vast potential of our NIKEN machine. Competition in all of its forms is deeply rooted within Yamaha’s DNA and this collaboration allows us to be a vital part in the smooth operation of some of the world’s biggest sporting events. With the assistance crews covering innumerable kilometres crossing the heart of

Europe, this is also a great opportunity for Yamaha to bring its revolutionary product closer to the public and demonstrate its performance and reliability no matter the terrain or conditions. Our range of NIKEN models stands out for its multipurpose nature, its ability to welcome riders of all levels and its unique capacity to offer unmatched comfort and riding safety on any road. I am truly confident the NIKEN will perfectly adapt to the needs of all riders assigned with the challenging task of supporting these big sporting events.”

2019 NIKEN supported bicycle races in Italy

Strade Bianche | March 9 | RCS Sport

Tirreno – Adriatico | March 13 to 19 | RCS Sport

Milan – San Remo | March 23 | RCS Sport

Giro d’Italia | May 11 to June 2 | RCS Sport

Giro di Lombardia | October 13 | RCS Sport

2019 NIKEN supported bicycle races in France

Paris – Nice | March 10 to 17 | A.S.O.

Paris – Roubaix | April 14 | A.S.O.

Critérium du Dauphiné | June 9 to 16 | A.S.O.

Tour de France | July 6 to 28 | A.S.O.

2019 NIKEN supported bicycle races in Belgium

Flèche Wallonne | April 24 | A.S.O.

Liège – Bastogne – Liège | April 28 | A.S.O.

2019 NIKEN supported bicycle race in Spain

La Vuelta | August 24 to September 15 | A.S.O.

Giro d’ Italia 2019 stages: http://www.giroditalia.it/eng/route/

Tour de France 2019 stages: https://www.letour.fr/en/overall-route

Vuelta a España 2019 stages: https://www.lavuelta.es/en/overall-route





Industry News Gallery

