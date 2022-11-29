Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

FCA Automotive Services confirmed as official finance provider for CAKE electric motorbikes in the UK, as Drivalia debuts at London EV Show.

FCA Automotive Services is the new captive finance provider for pioneering electric motorbike brand, CAKE, in the latest expansion of its UK operations.

The news was announced at the London EV Show, at ExCeL London, where FCA Automotive Services featured a selection of CAKE’s innovative commuter, off-road and delivery bikes on its stand.

The collaboration will see FCA Automotive Services provide Hire Purchase terms and Personal Contract Plans on CAKE models, which can be purchased online, through its growing network of UK retailers, or at its showroom, CAKE:site London, in Shoreditch.

Christian Gorton, Senior Marketing Manager, FCA Automotive Services, said: “Our financing solutions are designed to simplify the purchase process for customers, and our range of Hire Purchase (HP) and Personal Contract Plan (PCP) terms will make the latest range of CAKE electric motorbikes even more accessible – for work or pleasure.”

FCA Automotive Services is part of FCA Bank, which has almost 100 years of experience in car financing. For high performance on four wheels, FCA Bank is the exclusive retail finance provider for Lotus in the UK, and nine other European markets, providing a range of sale, lease and insurance policies on new and Approved Used models.

The UK agreement paves the way for the partnership to expand to other European markets where FCA Bank has a presence.

The London EV Show also marked the UK debut of Drivalia. The FCA Bank Group’s new mobility solutions provider is set to become one of Europe’s leading operators in the sector after its launch at the Paris Motor Show in October.

Drivalia takes over from Leasys Rent and will expand operations with a full range of mobility solutions, from electric car sharing to innovative car subscriptions and rental for all durations. The new company covers all aspects of mobility, providing innovative mobility plans that combine sustainability, digital use and an on-demand approach.

