KTM launches new PowerWear Casual and Accessories 2018 range

With the PowerWear Casual and Accessories 2018 collection, KTM presents a bold, new range of outfits and accessories tailored to meet everyone’s everyday needs. Men, women and children can dive into the STYLE, REPLICA, ORANGE, MECHANIC or KINI collections and emerge READY TO RACE, whether they are supporting trackside or simply living life on the edge. And with the addition of the new EMPHASIS collection, they are now able to continue full throttle while training as well.

Included for the first time ever in this new collection is KTM’s brand-new range of sporting gear. Designed to meet the harsh training demands of a champion, the rather subtle EMPHASIS collection is an honest statement of winning intentions. Comfortable, breathable, quick-drying and water-repellent, this collection eliminates every excuse to not get out there and go for the gold.

More casual gear is collected in the STYLE and ORANGE segments. The first line-up is loud and edgy – an array of styles that is tailored to a fast-paced motorcycle lifestyle. Think T-shirts, hoodies, jackets and accessories that make you wear your orange heart on your sleeve. For a more understated look, clients can shop around in the ORANGE corner. As PURITY is one of the brand values at KTM, this collection reflects precisely that. From jackets to caps, bags and shades, everything is soaked in that strong orange statement that you don’t need much, only the best.

Dress like the pros with KTM’s REPLICA collection, for that READY TO RACE feeling every time you leave the house. Breathable, water-repellent if necessary and made from the finest materials, this line-up makes stepping out of your comfort zone, comfortable. “Whether I’m at home or in the paddock, the KTM REPLICA TEAM WEAR never fails to make me feel part of a family of true petrolheads.” – Tony Cairoli.

The MECHANIC line aims at the workshop. KTM mechanics are part of a rare breed of professionals who combine a sense of adventure with an extreme attention to detail and sky-high skills. When they show up on the job, they need to be ready for anything. Tried and tested in paddocks all over the world, these professional outfits and accessories will help you get it done.

Browse through the new KTM PowerWear Casual and Accessories 2018 catalog online now or visit your authorised KTM dealer.