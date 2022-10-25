2023 Honda Cbr650r

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Model updates : Honda’s versatile middleweight sports bike was the best-selling sports bike in Europe in 2021. It continues to carve out a strong following thanks to its unmistakeable CBR look and rich specification including 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston USD forks, high-revving four-cylinder engine, HSTC, assist/slipper clutch, under seat USB Type-C socket and LCD display. For 23YM, visual updates further heighten the appeal.

Introduction

Honda’s fully faired CBR650F, launched in 2014 alongside the naked CB650F, provided a healthy slice of four-cylinder middleweight performance, very much at the sporty end of the ‘sports touring’ spectrum. Five years later, the CBR650F became the CBR650R, the upgrade from ‘F’ to ‘R’ indicating an even more potent shot of sporty ability designed to be explored, used and enjoyed on the street.

In the process of its transformation the CBR650R became, deliberately, a rare breed: a four-cylinder sports bike that provides similar pleasure, enjoyment and adrenaline to an RR machine, yet with enough practicality – and sensible running costs – to make it a viable option as day-to-day transport in addition to weekend fun.

It’s a direction that’s been well received. In 2021, the CBR650R was the best-selling sports bike in Europe. The 21YM version continued the development curve with user-driven detail improvements and a major upgrade for the front suspension.

For 23YM the CBR650R gains aesthetic updates to both colour options that further enhance its road presence and desirability.

Model Overview

The CB650R received a significant refresh for 21YM. The major news was application of 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SSF-BP) USD forks – high quality suspension that really elevates the bike’s handling ability.

EURO5 compliance for the engine was achieved with no loss of top end power; other detail improvements included improved visibility for the LCD display and USB Type-C charging socket under the seat. The headlight reflectors, side panels and rear mudguard were all also updated.

The 23YM CBR650R will be available in two colour options:

Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic with new black engine and cam covers, blue highlights and red shock spring

Grand Prix Red with new black engine and cam covers, black belly pan and front mudguard and red Honda logo and shock spring

Key Features

3.1 Chassis

41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks

Four-piston, radial-mount front brake calipers and floating discs

120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tyres

The steel diamond frame uses pressed swingarm pivot plates and twin elliptical spars with a rigidity balance specifically tuned (stiffer around the headstock and more flexible in the spar sections) to deliver balanced handling characteristics, with high levels of rider feedback. Rake is set at 25.5° with trail of 101mm and wheelbase of 1,450mm. Kerb weight is 208kg.

Showa’s 41mm Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks offer high-quality reaction. A pressure separation damper in one fork tube and spring mechanism in the other deliver high damping performance and lighter weight. Together with the use of a larger sized piston the result is increased feel, bump absorption and control. Adjustable for 10-stage spring preload, the single-tube monoshock (with its spring now finished in red) operates directly on the curvaceous gravity die-cast aluminium swingarm.

Four-piston radial-mount front brake calipers work 310mm wave-pattern floating discs, and are paired with a single-piston rear caliper and 240mm disc. The ABS is a two-channel system.

Cast aluminium wheels mount 120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tyres.

3.2 Styling & equipment

Minimal panels and rear mudguard/number plate mount

LCD display easy to read

USB Type-C socket under the seat

New visual updates or both colours including new all black engine cases and cam cover

With its four-cylinder power unit clearly on display the CBR650R’s wrapping ramps up pure sporting appeal; dual LED headlights emit an uncompromising stare, and the upper and lower fairings blend muscularity with slim lines and angles.

The seat unit, too is compact and truncates the rear of the machine, adding to the hard-edged sense of purpose. Trim side panels accentuate the minimalism, as does the steel rear mudguard/number plate mount.

The aggressive riding position starts with clip-on handlebars that mount beneath the top yoke, matched to rear set footpegs. There’s also a USB Type-C socket located under the seat, for easy charging of a mobile device. Seat height is set at 810mm.

Stylish, easy-to-read LCD instruments include Shift-Up, Gear Position and Peak Hold indicators.

For 23YM, both colour options receive visual updates including new all black engine and cam covers. The Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic features new blue highlights on the tank, tail and fairing, and a new red shock spring. The Grand Prix Red features a new black front mudguard and a new black belly pan that features a bold red Honda logo that chimes neatly with the new red fork spring.

3.3 Engine

70kW peak power, 63Nm peak torque with 35kW A2 licence option

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

Assist/slipper clutch

The 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine is tuned to create the purest, most enjoyable mid-sized four-cylinder performance possible, with the classically fast ‘pick-up’ through the rev range and hard-hitting, high-revving top-end for which Honda’s in-line’s fours are renowned. Peak power of 70kW arrives @ 12,000rpm with peak torque @ 63Nm delivered at 9,500 rpm. A 35kW option is available for A2 licence holders.

Direct cam actuation makes for a compact cylinder head; bore and stroke is set at 67mm x 46mm with compression ratio of 11.6:1. Iridium spark plugs are employed and twin air ducts – either side of the fuel tank – feed the airbox and produce a throaty intake roar.

Asymmetric piston skirts minimise bore contact and reduce friction. Ferrous spines on the outer surface of the cylinder sleeves reduce oil consumption (and friction) with improved heat transfer and a silent SV cam chain reduces frictional losses by using a Vanadium coating on its pins. Internal water channelling from cylinder head to cylinders does away with most of the exterior hoses.

The engine uses a compact internal architecture, stacked six-speed gearbox and starter layout with the cylinders canted forward 30°. An assist/slipper clutch eases upshifts while managing rear-wheel lock up under hard braking and rapid downshifts. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) manages rear wheel traction; it can be turned off should the rider choose.

Fuel consumption of 20.4km/l (WMTC mode) gives a range of over 300km from the 15.4L

fuel tank. EURO5 compliance required revisions to the ECU, cam lobes, intake timing, exhaust pipe, catalyser and silencer, as well as the addition of a crank pulsar.

Accessories

A range of Genuine Honda Accessories are available for the CBR650R, both available as individual items and grouped in packs, that are ready to bolt straight on to the bike:

The Sport Pack enhances the dynamism and sportiness of the motorcycle by featuring the following accessories:

Quickshifter

Colour matched Rear Seat Cowl

Smoke High Wind Screen

Tank Pad

The Comfort Pack has been designed to increase rider comfort and features:

Clear High Wind Screen

Grip Heaters & Attachment

The Travel Pack includes all the parts necessary to maximize the carrying capacity of the CBR650R and features

Tank Bag & Attachment

Rear Seat Bag & Attachment

The line-up is completed with Wheel Stripes available in different colours. All the accessories featured in packs can also be purchased individually.

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC inline-4 cylinder Engine Displacement (cm³) 649cc Bore x Stroke (mm) 67.0mm x 46.0mm Compression Ratio 11.6:1 Max. Power Output 70kW/12,000rpm Max. Torque 63Nm/9,500rpm Oil Capacity 2.7L Noise Level (dB) Lwot – 80 Lurban – 76 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 15.4L Fuel Consumption 20.4km/litre ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V/8.6AH ACG Output 370W DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet, multiplate disc Transmission Type 6-speed Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Steel diamond CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 2120 x 750 x 1,150mm Wheelbase 1450mm Caster Angle 25.5° Trail 101mm Seat Height 810mm Ground Clearance 130mm Kerb Weight 208kg Turning radius SUSPENSION Type Front 41mm Showa Separate Function front Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks Type Rear Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preload, 43.5mm stroke WHEELS Rim Size Front Hollow section 6-spoke cast aluminium Rim Size Rear Hollow section 6-spoke cast aluminium Tyres Front 120/70ZR17 M/C (58W) Tyres Rear 180/55ZR17 M/C (73W) BRAKES ABS System Type 2 channel; hydraulic dual disc 310mm front, hydraulic disc 240mm rear INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments Digital speedometer, digital bar graph tachometer, dual trip meter, digital bar graph fuel gauge, gear position and upshift indicator, digital clock Headlight LED Taillight LED

# Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

