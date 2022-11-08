Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Unleash the potential of the Harley-Davidson® ST Range with official performance upgrades and parts.

Inspired by the efforts of the Wyman brothers and the H-D® Screamin’ Eagle® factory race team battling it out for the King of the Baggers crown in America, the Harley-Davidson® ST Range is bringing added shock factor and track-level handling to the road.

Riding a heavily-modified Road Glide®, Kyle Wyman and his brother Travis are rewriting the rules about Harley-Davidson® performance – and owners can now follow their lead with official upgrades from H-D®, Ohlins® and Screamin’ Eagle®.

Inspired by the track

Equipped with the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine, the new Low Rider® ST, Road Glide® ST and Street Glide® ST models deliver more power and performance to the road as standard. But a few modifications, using factory-designed, race-developed parts like the Performance Stage Kits, take performance to the next level with increased acceleration, improved throttle response and greater passing power, compared to stock bikes.

Upgrading to Screamin’ Eagle®/Öhlins® suspension ensures an even more personalised ride, with the ability to tailor settings to individual rider weight, loads and riding conditions.

Screamin’ Eagle® upgrades for your bike

The Street Glide® ST featured in the video is fitted with:

Screamin’ Eagle® Street Cannon Performance Slip-On Mufflers

Empire 4.5-inch End Caps (CNC-machined)

Screamin’ Eagle®/Öhlins® Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks

Oil Cooler Cover Kit (Gloss Black)

Board-To-Peg Conversion Kit

Öhlins® FKS228 front fork cartridge kit

Öhlins® front fork springs

