Jonathan Rea is the most successful rider in World Superbike Championship history. With four back-to-back world titles under his belt, 2018 saw him equaling the existing record of 17 wins in a single season with his 11th consecutive victory. His final win, under the spotlights at Losail, was his 56th for Kawasaki; a record for a single rider with a single manufacturer in WSBK.

Alpinestars has provided Jonathan’s performance protection technology throughout his WSBK career and to celebrate his achievements on the track, Alpinestars is launching the Limited Edition ‘Rea 2019’ Supertech R boot. Featuring a red, green and black design derived from his own signature style and the Kawasaki WSBK team, the unique graphics allow fans of ‘JR’ to enjoy all the technical innovations of Alpinestars class-leading Supertech R boot in a distinctive, premium race boot fit for Champions.

The WSBK race weekend at the iconic Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli holds fond memories for Jonathan who took double victories at the track in 2016 and 2018 on his way to the WSBK crown. It is fitting then that Alpinestars most iconic road riding boot should be worn by the most successful Superbike rider ever, at a circuit that has been a happy hunting ground in past years.

Worn by a roster of the fastest world champions past and present, the Supertech R features performance innovations, including a redesigned compound rubber sole, an ergonomically profiled shin plate and a redesigned front flex area – all of which enhance the podium winning performance of this CE-certified boot.

SUPERTECH R CONSTRUCTION

• Technical microfiber upper construction offering superb levels of flexibility.

• Microfiber main shell offers high levels of water-resistance, durability and improved weight-savings.

• Material ensures consistent fit for long-term usage and is easy to maintain and clean.

• Redesigned front flex area is constructed from over-injected TPU on breathable mesh with shaped reliefs for improved abrasion resistance and natural forward and back movements.

• Top gaiter follows leg contour and is made of flexible high-grade synthetic leather reinforced with PU.

• Lightweight rubber compound sole offers excellent grip and feel and allows for natural flex as the rider changes position and pressure on the foot-peg.

PROTECTION

• Newly designed external TPU shin protection is ergonomically shaped and wraps around to outer calf and is engineered to spread and dissipate impact energy across the entire surface while remaining compact.

• Integrated replaceable co-injected TPU/Aluminum toe slider features new, easy screw fixing concept which provides feel and protects the outer toe box structure from abrasion.

• Replaceable polymer heel plate slider protects from impact and reduces friction in the event of a crash.

• Supertech R boot is CE-certified to EN 13634:2010.

KEY FEATURES

• Flexible accordion microfiber stretch at Achilles allows natural movement.

• Innovative, full length medial-facing microfiber panel features new texture pattern offering excellent grip and feel against the bike and protects from abrasion and heat.

• Flexible, lightweight toe shifter allows feel for changing gears.

• Separate internal bio-mechanical ankle brace works with the outer structure of the boot to form a protective system allowing full and free movement of the foot, ankle, and leg.

• External entry has stretch accordion panel for a close fit and ease of entrance and removal.

• New, soft TPU stretch panel on the lateral side gives easy closure with an excellent fit.

• Zip is made from TPU to reduce friction in the event of a crash.

• Velcro tab locks the zip pull closed, keeping it flat and secure.

• Shin plate features new micro-adjustable ratchet top closure for a safe and precise fit.

• Vented version: strategically positioned ventilation in heel and shin TPU guides air through the boot.

• These boots are available in men’s EURO sizes 42 – 46.

SUPERTECH R INNER ANKLE BRACE SYSTEM

• Separate internal bio-mechanical ankle brace works with the outer structure of the boot to form a protective system allowing full and free movement of the foot, ankle and leg. New research has produced re-profiled double-hinged inner and outer torsion bars to give greater impact protection to the ankle by progressively absorbing flex and rotation stress, reducing pressure and hyper-extension injury to the lower leg joints.

• The inner ankle brace is constructed with a fiberglass re-enforced polyamide compound and ergonomically designed closed cell padding to give protection and comfort.

• Alpinestars exclusive lasting process has developed the Supertech R’s fit and feel characteristics to an even greater level, ensuring the inner structure allows the rider maximum feedback from the bike.

• Specially developed polyamide compound moldings give impact protection while retaining the ease of natural skeletal movement.

• Main upper material constructed from breathable mesh and microfiber chassis supported by an inner ankle soft padding for maximum comfort.

• Metal eyelet closure ensures rapid and accurate entry and exit and with micro-adjustability, ensures perfect fitting and security.

• Removable anatomic foot bed is sculpted for precision fit.

MotoGP and Superbike Technology for Alpinestars Customers

First conceived at the end of the 1990s, the first generation Supertech boot was launched into the market in 2002 and immediately redefined the standards by which road racing footwear was measured – so revolutionary was its concept and construction.

Having been through multiple updates following constant development of every part of the boot, the Supertech R today represents the pinnacle of racing innovation for track and road use. Every component is meticulously engineered for high performance protection, precision and flexibility; technology used by Alpinestars athletes in MotoGP and WSBK, MotoAmerica, BSB and all other championships where Alpinestars riders are competing is available throughout its global dealership network ensuring that Alpinestars passes all the benefits of this development and track testing research directly to customers who enjoy the boots for their everyday riding on the road and track.





