Scott Redding backed up his debut Bennetts British Superbike Championship race win by completing a hat trick of victories at Donington Park this afternoon, edging out Xavi Forés and Tommy Bridewell to end the triple-header weekend on the top step of the podium.

In the second race of the weekend Redding narrowly claimed a second Bennetts BSB victory as the Be Wiser Ducati rider made a decisive move on Forés at Roberts to take the lead before the race was red flagged for rain.

At the start of race two, Forés led Christian Iddon and Bridewell, but again an aggressive Bridewell dived into second before moving into the lead with a pass into Redgate on the second lap. Forés had taken it back though by the end of the lap and Iddon had moved back into second for Tyco BMW.

Bridewell had been pushing for the lead again and on lap eight he forged ahead of the Honda until the sixteenth lap when Forés made a move on the brakes into Roberts to regain the position. As the pair diced at the front Redding had again had a slow launch off the line and he was having to carve his way through the order from tenth place on the opening laps.

Redding wasn’t inside the top five until lap 11 when he had Josh Brookes and Tarran Mackenzie ahead of him and the three scrapped it out before the race one winner made a move on the McAMS Yamaha rider and his own team-mate before pushing to bridge the gap to the leading pair.

Redding had closed in on the pair and on lap 17 he was able to move ahead of Bridewell and then Forés a lap later before the red flag to claim his second race win of the weekend for the Be Wiser Ducati team.

Brookes was able to hold off Mackenzie for fourth place ahead of Iddon and Jason O’Halloran who was embroiled in an intense battle with Hector Barbera on the leading Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki in the closing stages. Peter Hickman and Keith Farmer completed the top ten.

In the final race Be Wiser Ducati’s Redding had his best start of the weekend to hit the front of the pack into Redgate for the first time with pole-sitter Barbera, Forés and Brookes in close contention as the pack streamed down Craner Curves for the first time.

Forés grabbed the lead at Redgate on lap two as Brookes moved into second with Redding back in third and Iddon and Bridewell shuffling up the order. On the sixth lap Forés went wide at Coppice, giving Brookes the room he needed to move ahead.

Redding was into second place by lap eight with a move on Forés into Redgate and then two laps later the former MotoGP contender was in the lead and pushing for a breakaway. The battle was then on for second place and a big moment for Brookes on the 16th lap at Roberts on the brakes saw him run on to avoid contact and dropped him down the order, finishing the race in fifth place.

Mackenzie was holding second place for the McAMS Yamaha team but he was demoted back to third when Forés launched ahead at the Old Hairpin with six laps to go. The battle for second continued with Mackenzie and Forés trading blows, but the Spanish contender had the edge with two laps to go and then Bridewell was pushing for the final podium position.

Bridewell made a lunge at Roberts on the final lap to narrowly cross the line ahead of Mackenzie on the final lap to claim third place.

Iddon was sixth on the Tyco BMW after teammate Keith Farmer crashed out with two laps to go at Roberts. Peter Hickman was seventh ahead of Andrew Irwin and the Buildbase Suzuki pairing of Bradley Ray and Luke Stapleford completed the top ten.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, Race 2 result:

Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) Xavi Forés (Honda Racing) +0.275s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +1.523s Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +1.740s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +1.791s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +2.845s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +5.399s Hector Barbera (Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +5.583s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +6.515s Keith Farmer (Tyco BMW) +8.054s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Donington Park, Race 3 result:

Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) Xavi Forés (Honda Racing) +1.196s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) +1.779s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +1.857s Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) +2.004s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +9.220s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +10.334s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +12.952s Bradley Ray (Buildbase Suzuki) +18.966s Luke Stapleford (Buildbase Suzuki) +21.979s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings after Donington Park

Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 115 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) 109 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 108 Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) 74 Xavi Forés (Honda Racing) 70 Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 68

For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com

Scott Redding – Be Wiser Ducati

Triple race winner

“I just showed to myself the confidence and belief that I’ve got, which is something that I’ve been working on over the past years. It just feels amazing to be back in a fighting position and winning races.

“It’s not easy out there, those guys are so strong the first few laps and I just need a bit of time to find my way, and they attack and that’s great racing so I was a bit more fortunate to kind-of get out of it.

“I led a bit then Xavi came past and I thought ‘he’s going again’. He was going so fast in the beginning and then I managed to close the gap a little bit to him and Brookes and go through I thought ‘right, just be consistent’, that’s my strongest point – I can be very consistent every lap of the race and I managed it perfectly.

“I was just understanding more the tyres because I’m still very new to the Pirellis and all the races I’ve done so far this year I’m always attacking I’m always trying to get the best I can. That’s the first race [race 3] where I could control and kind-of learn the tyres, so I learned over the three races and I’m very happy.”





British Superbike



You may also like