The 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship kicks off today in Semarang for the second year in a row where Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Romain Febvre and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado went pole.

The MXGP of Asia started spectacular either in Time and Qualifying heats today with officials in attendance as the Governor of Central Java Mr. Ganjar Pranowo who enjoyed the MXGP show together with Youthstream CEO David Luongo and IMI President Sadikin Aksa from the MXGP Skybox Terrace.

MXGP
At the start of the MXGP qualifying race it was Standing Construct KTM’s Glenn Coldenhoff who led from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Romain FebvreTeam HRC’s Tim Gajser, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Arminas Jasikonis and Pauls Jonass.

Gajser moved into second place as he went past Febvre and around the same time Standing Construct KTM’s Ivo Monticelli and Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP’s Arnaud Tonus moved into the top ten, with Team HRC’s Brian Bogers and Standing Construct KTM’s Max Anstie dropping out of the top ten.

Coldenhoff was looking very confident up front, although Gajser slowly started closing in. Two laps in and Gajser was all over Coldenhoff, while Febvre was three seconds back in third place. Gajser made a small mistake in a corner and Febvre was back in second place.

Coldenhoff continued to lead from Febvre and Gajser and after seven laps it was just a second between the Dutchman and the Frenchman for the lead. Febvre eventually passed Coldenhoff three laps to go.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Romain Febvre has won is third MXGP qualifying race at the MXGP of Asia. Standing Construct KTM’s Glenn Coldenhoff finished second after leading for much of the race and Team HRC’s Tim Gajser came home third after a small mistake.

Romain Febvre: “I had a good start in first place, and then coming into the first corner I slowed down and Coldenhoff moved around me. I am satisfied about my riding, I feel good and it wasn’t so hot today. I was second and then Gajser passed me after I made a mistake and I got him back when he made a mistake. I felt I could push today, and I made it happen. First pick of gate tomorrow, so I am happy. The track has been slightly changed, I like it, the layout is nice”

MXGP – Qualifying Race Top Ten: 1. Romain Febvre (FRA, Yamaha), 24:18.499; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:09.065; 3. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:13.481; 4. Pauls Jonass (LAT, Husqvarna), +0:24.292; 5. Arminas Jasikonis (LTU, Husqvarna), +0:24.996; 6. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Yamaha), +0:27.802; 7. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Honda), +0:30.058; 8. Ivo Monticelli (ITA, KTM), +0:32.506; 9. Gautier Paulin (FRA, Yamaha), +0:41.268; 10. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, Yamaha), +0:57.190.

MX2
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado led into the first lap of the MX2 qualifying race ahead of Monster Energy Kemea Yamaha Official MX2’s Jago GeertsHonda Redmoto Assomotor’s Mathys BoisrameRed Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom VialleF&H Racing Kawasaki Henry Jacobi, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen who dropped shortly a few places while there was movement up front as Team HRC’s Calvin Vlaanderen moved into eight place and Team SM Action Yamaha’s Maxime Renaux moved into fourth place.

After two laps the lead was less than a second, and Geerts was again putting pressure on Prado as the hard-packed red dirt of the Semarang circuit made conditions challenging for the riders.

Olsen moved into fourth place when he passed Renaux and Jacobi and Vlaanderen were swapping paint in seventh and eighth. Soon after Vlaanderen passed Renaux and Boisrame for sixth position.

Prado extended his lead to more than three seconds on lap eight, and then came Geerts, Vialle, Olsen and Renaux. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton was riding well to move into the top ten.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado won his 8th MX2 qualification race with a flag to flag victory on a warm day in Semarang, Indonesia today. Second was Monster Energy Kemea Yamaha Official MX2’s Jago Geerts and third Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle.

Jorge Prado: “It was a very good race and I felt comfortable and we will see how it goes tomorrow. The day started well for me. I had a good feeling all day long. I enjoyed the track even if it was a bit rough in the start. The start was actually the key and I led all the way. I was riding very careful today. It was hot, but not like last weekend, also, last weekend the racing was okay, but I feel better on this track, it is fun to ride.”

MX2 – Qualifying Race Top Ten:1. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 24:36.734; 2. Jago Geerts (BEL, Yamaha), +0:06.473; 3. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), +0:08.100; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +0:09.922; 5. Maxime Renaux (FRA, Yamaha), +0:12.077; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Honda), +0:14.141; 7. Henry Jacobi (GER, Kawasaki), +0:25.333; 8. Adam Sterry (GBR, Kawasaki), +0:33.091; 9. Jed Beaton (AUS, Husqvarna), +0:40.857; 10. Zachary Pichon (FRA, Honda), +0:45.432.





MXGP

