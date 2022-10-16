Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Champion elect becomes the Champion confirmed after a four-way fight for the podium Down Under.

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) attacked and pulled away in style on the last lap of the Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, taking another impressive victory and with it, this time, the 2022 Moto3™ World Championship. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) got back on the podium in second, ahead of Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) as the number 11 ceded the crown but got back on the rostrum.

Garcia took the early lead as polesitter Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) lost a couple of positions from pole, but all eyes were on Guevara as the Championship leader had some distance to make up from Row 3. He got that done quickly though, slotting into a top six joined by Garcia, Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), Sasaki, Öncü and home hero Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power). Bit by bit two riders on the chase were able to close in, too: John McPhee (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team).

By 10 to go, four remained in the front group as Guevara, Sasaki, Öncü and Garcia pulled away, and there they stayed. On the start of the last lap, it was Öncü ahead over the line, but that didn’t last long as Guevara hit back to take the lead. From there, the number 28 got the hammer down and kept a few precious metres in hand to take what’s fast becoming a signature win, sealing the Championship in the process.

Sasaki was forced to settle for fourth, ahead of a tight group of Nepa, McPhee, Moreira and Kelso. Moreira and Kelso were separated by just 0.001, with video verification deployed.

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) headed up the next group after a tougher race for the Italian, who has fallen back to third overall, with Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) completing the top ten. Close behind them in the group came David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) and front row starter Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team).

That’s a wrap Down Under, with a new World Champion crowned and the pressure now off in Malaysia. What will Sepang bring? We’ll find out next weekend, so come back for more at the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia!

1 Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 37’52.331

2 Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) – KTM – +0.345

3 Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.460

Izan Guevara: “In the start of the race today it was really complicated with the slightly wet conditions, but the track dried quickly and I felt really comfortable. It was possible to push in the lead group with my pace, I’m so happy with this moment, this Championship… I’d like to thank my team, my family for the support, and all my friends.”

