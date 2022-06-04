Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Throughout practice it seemed that Peter Hickman had a little in hand over his rivals and so it proved in the curtain raising RST Superbike Race. The weather was perfect, with the island enjoying warm sunshine and nothing in the way of a breeze. There were large crowds gathered at the usual places; but a smaller select group of enthusiasts at White Gates; the start of the mountain climb.

The mandatory delay to the published start time was just 15 minutes; and it was the legend that is John McGuinness; starting in his 100th TT; to equal Joey Dunlop; who led the gladiators towards the awe inspiring drop down Bray Hill. John was first to Glen helen, however Dean Harrison had all but closed the 10s starting interval between them. Dean has consistently been the fastest over the run from the start to Glen Helen; but today he was not; Peter Hickman on the Gas Monkey by FHO BMW; consistently fastest over the remainder of the course had grabbed an early lead of 0.7s as they passed the former commentary point. Davey Todd was second on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda. Harrison, DAO Racing Kawasaki, was 03s down on Todd. Conor Cummins, Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, Michael Dunlop, Hawk BMW and James Hillier, Rich Energy OMG Yamaha, completed the nascent leader board.

Hickman was rapid on the run to the iconic Ballaugh Bridge where his advantage had expanded to 3.1s from Todd; Harrison was 0.7s back and in turn 0.8s ahead of Cummins. Dunlop and Hillier held station in fifth and sixth. The section of the course from White Gates and the climb to Stella Maris was rebuilt during the winter; now smoother and without the wicked camber it is definitely faster than of old. First to sweep around the left- hand bend was Harrison; closely followed by McGuinness. Behind them Ian Hutchinson; Milwaukee BMW; had passed Michael Rutter; Bathams BMW. The timing beam across the road (shown as Ramsey Hairpin on the screens) showed that Hickman continued to lead the race; by 6s from Harrison who was just 0.004s ahead of Todd; who had Cummins breathing down his neck; the gap between them just 0.7s as they began the climb of the mountain.

Hickman was, as always, rapid on the mountain section and after the only sub-17 minutes lap; one at 133.18mph; he led by 9.343s as he flashed past the Grandstand. Harrison was second at 131.97mph; but just 0.77s ahead of Cummins (131.87mph) who had moved ahead of this teammate Todd (131.73mph). Dunlop was fifth (130.91mph) with Lee Johnston (130.91mph) on the Ashcourt BMW displacing Hillier from sixth. Hutchy, Jamie Coward, John McGuinness newcomer Glenn Irwin, who set his first lap at an amazing 128.12mph, and Shaun Anderson completed the top dozen.

At Glen Helen on lap 2, Hickman had further tightened his grip; the lead was up to 11.9s, with his best sections yet to come. Harrison was 2.5s ahead of Cummins with Todd just 0.25s further back. However, for Todd the race was soon to be over; what was described as a tyre issue forced him to park the Honda at Sulby Bridge. A walk along the old railway lines to the Sulby Glen may have led to some liquid solace being consumed. The afternoon soon became worse for the Padgett’s team when Cummins was forced out at Creg ny Baa.

As the machines came in for fuel the rejigged leader board showed that Hickman led by 16.835s after a lap at 133.46mph. Harrison lapped at 132.49mph and gained marginally with a quicker pit stop. Michael Dunlop was third (131.28mph). Jamie Coward on the Steadplan Yamaha (130.12mph), Lee Johnston Ashcourt BMW (130.09mph) and James Hillier (129.70mph) completed the leader board. In 10th Glenn Irwin had lapped at 128.32mph.

Soon a spate of retirements was announced, Lee Johnston, Gary Johnson, Derek Shiels, Brian McCormack and Phil Crowe left disappointed at the trackside. At Glen Helen on lap 3, Hickman led by 18.1s from Harrison with Dunlop third. The retirements and a fast stop had promoted Hutchy to fourth, with McGuinness fifth and Hillier sixth.

At the half distance Hickman led by 22.826s from Harrison with Dunlop 18.6s in arrears. McGuinness was edging his private scarp with Hutchy by just 0.721s with Irwin in sixth. Hickman continued to control the race and after lapping at 133.24mph he led by 36.588s coming into pit lane. Having been closely behind Hickman on the road for part of the lap Dunlop (133.09mph) had closed the gap on Harrison (131.47mph) to 6.04s. McGuinness held fourth; Coward fifth and Hutchy sixth; with Irwin 7th.

Hickman had an untroubled ride to the finish and indulged in waving to the crowd and pulling some wheelies as he circulated for the final time. Harrison received the message that he was under threat from Dunlop and with a final lap at 132.79mph he secured second by 18.4s from Dunlop. Dunlop will have gained confidence from his ride and will be a real threat on Friday. Hutchy edged the tight battle for fourth by 7.5s from McGuinness, who finished just 0.438s ahead of Coward after 226.4 miles of high speed action. Hillier took seventh with Irwin eighth after setting best ever newcomer’s lap at 129.85mph on the final lap. He said that the race felt weird; he had never been in the saddle that long; but felt comfortable upping his pace on that final lap.

Best of the local finishers was double Manx Grand Prix winner Nathan Harrison in 12th; his best lap was 127.46mph on the final lap.

The Sidecar Race began at 3.15 pm but was halted by a red flag just as the first outfit reached Glen Helen. An accident in the area of Ago’s Leap and Selbourne Road was the reason for the flag. Racing was then abandoned for the day and a sombre mood engulfed the spectators.

