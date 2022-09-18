Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Red Bull KTM Tech3 is pleased to announce their brand new Moto3 line-up for the upcoming season.

After two races together in 2021, Daniel Holgado will officially be a Tech3 rider, while young Italian Filippo Farioli will make his debuts in the lightweight category.

Spaniard Daniel Holgado will join the team for his second season in the Moto3 World Championship. 2021 FIM Junior World Champion and third of the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, the young rider is currently delivering an impressive rookie season in the class, with already one pole position and a fresh podium in the bag. While he will aim to finish his first season in the best way possible, he will aim to fight for podiums, victories and the title next season.

Native from Bergamo in Italy, seventeen year old Filippo Farioli will make his debuts in the Moto3 World Championship in 2023. The young Italian is currently delivering an impressive 2022 season as he is competing in both the FIM Junior World Championship and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Often battling it out in the front, he is currently fourth in the overall standings of the FIM Junior World Championship after he won the last race in Misano. The young talent targets to learn quickly throughout his rookie campaign and will be supported by the experienced Red Bull KTM Tech3 crew.

Daniel Holgado

“I am really happy to be given the opportunity to be joining the Red Bull KTM Tech3 family next season so I would like to thank both Hervé Poncharal and KTM for making it happen. I want to fight for podiums, victories and the title, so I look forward to joining this team next season.”

Filippo Farioli

“I am very happy to be joining the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team for the 2023 season. It is the first time in my career that I have such an opportunity and I intend to do the maximum next season with this team. I have been doing a good job this year in the FIM Junior World Championship as well as the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, so I feel ready for the jump to the Moto3 World Championship. I will learn, progress and hopefully we can achieve some great results next year together.”

Hervé Poncharal

Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Principal

“It is with great pleasure that we are announcing our Moto3 formation for 2023. Daniel Holgado and Filippo Farioli will be with us next season and I am super happy to have them. First of all, I am extremely excited to welcome Dani back. He was our rider for a couple of races but then we lost him for various reasons. We always believed in him and he is currently doing an awesome rookie season and he even got his first podium today. I want us to fight for podiums and victories next season and I am sure we will as he is a very talented rider in addition to being such a gentleman.

Italian Filippo Farioli will complete our line-up for a rookie season in the Moto3 World Championship. He has been showing incredible progress in the second part of 2022 in both the FIM Junior World Championship, where he just won the last event in Misano, and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in which he is often a front runner. He is such an interesting kid, full of life and I am sure that he will fit in our family.

We would like to thank KTM and Red Bull for their continued support, and we can’t wait to be in 2023.”

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security