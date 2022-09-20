Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Fast Video Highlights To Fans, Racers And Teams Equals A Better Content Experience For Everyone.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is thrilled to announce its partnership with sports video technology company WSC Sports to bring AI-powered video highlights to its fans while also providing its racers and teams with the technology to share MotoAmerica highlights with their fans and sponsors as well.

WSC Sports is the global leader in AI sports video technology, which allows highlights and content to be automatically pushed to MotoAmerica’s digital and social media properties while also giving riders and teams the option of doing the same on their own platforms. The system also allows MotoAmerica to readily share content with its broadcast and sponsorship partners. MotoAmerica began using the WSC Sports technology earlier this season and has already seen the benefits.

“Since we started using WSC Sports’ technology to provide highlights and content, we’ve already seen big audience gains on our platforms as well as our riders,’ ” said MotoAmerica Director of Content and Production Doug Hamann. “We’ve gained 200,000-plus subscribers on YouTube thus far in 2022 and we will surpass 100 million views in 2022, compared to 23.4 million views in 2021. A lot of those gains have come from our use of WSC Sports’ highlights platform. In addition to MotoAmerica being able to get the highlights to our fans quickly, it also allows our riders and teams to do the same with their fan bases. The system works well and is easy to use. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The WSC Sports platform is efficient in that through AI, it automatically finds, indexes, and tags each defined moment into highlights that can be shared automatically and at scale. MotoAmerica, its riders and teams can then easily use the highlights on social platforms as well as sharing with their current and prospective sponsors.

“MotoAmerica is WSC Sports’ first road race motorcycle client and gives us a great opportunity to continue to showcase our tech in the motorsport industry,” said Amir Gelman, head of business development, Americas at WSC Sports. “MotoAmerica’s innovation in distribution and smart strategy of owning all its rights enables the unique use case of real-time content availability for riders and partners – a strategy more rights holders should consider.”

Tytlers Cycle/RideHVMC Racing’s Corey Alexander is proof that the WSC Sports platform works well as a recent highlight of him in action at a MotoAmerica race garnered 64,000 views on his Instagram account.

“I’m not only just a rider but also a team owner, so attracting partners for our team to continue operating is crucial,” said Alexander, who recently won the MotoAmerica Yuasa Stock 1000 Championship. “I’ve leaned heavily on social media to help broaden our appeal to both inside and outside industry brands. With that being said, content creation without a large team isn’t an easy task. MotoAmerica’s partnership with WSC Sports helps tremendously with that because it allows them to provide us with highlight-type reels from each event. In turn, it has proven to be a way in which we can tap into large viewership numbers that are available through the reach of video social content.”

WSC Sports also has partnerships with the NBA, NASCAR, MLS, ESPN, IndyCar and more.

For more news check out our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security