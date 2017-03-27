Franco Morbidelli uncatchable and unflappable in Qatar

After a year of incredible podium performances in 2016, Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) started off 2017 in stunning style – with his first win in Moto2™. 2016 Qatar winner and key rival Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) crossed the line in second, with Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) completing the podium in an exciting taster of what could be to come in the 2017 Championship fight.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took an impressive first podium for the new KTM chassis, followed home by EG 0,0 Marc VDS rider Alex Marquez, who crossed the line in fifth after an early challenge for the podium.

It was a stunning intermediate class debut for rookie Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40), whose huge mileage in testing paid off as he brought it home in P7 first time out, just losing out in a battle with Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) over sixth.

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) moved up from his grid spot to take eighth, with Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) and Axel Pons (RW Racing GP) completing the top ten.

Moto2 Race Results

1 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) 40’18.480

2 – Thomas Lüthi (SWI – Kalex) +2.681

3 – Takaaki Nakagami (JPN – Kalex) + 3.304