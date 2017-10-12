Jonas Folger Forced to Withdraw from Forthcoming MotoGP Action

Monster Yamaha Tech3 Team rider Jonas Folger will sit out the Japanese Grand Prix and return immediately to his native Germany for medical checks. The Clinica Mobile medical staff examined Folger today and recommended that he undertake further tests in Munich, with his participation in the next two rounds being doubtful. The entire team would like to wish Jonas a swift and full recovery.

Jonas Folger Jonas Folger

Championship: 10th – Points: 84

“I came to Japan and was motivated for these three flyaway races, but I’ve been feeling really weak since the Misano and Aragon rounds. On arrival here, I have been struggling with my energy levels, even leaving the hotel room was impossible for me, and unfortunately, I had to miss some Yamaha events, which I’m very sorry for. I met with Hervé on Wednesday night and we agreed to go for a check with the doctors this morning. I met with Dr Charte and the Clinica Mobile team and they have advised me to return to Germany right away for a series of blood tests. I’ve had Epstein Barr virus in the past and it’s a possibility that this has flared up again and resurfaced, but we can’t be sure until I’ve had these tests in Munich. I’m really sorry for my whole team and Yamaha at their home race and would like to thank them for all their support. Also sorry to my personal sponsors, I appreciate them all standing by me at this difficult time. Now we must remain positive and aim to come back stronger.”

Hervé Poncharal

Monster Yamaha Tech3 – Team Manager

“The very sad news for the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team is that Jonas Folger will fly home to Germany tonight and he will not compete in the Japanese GP. He has a disease but we don’t know exactly what it is, however, Jonas has been checked by Dr Charte, the MotoGP World Championship doctor, who confirmed that he is very weak and that this condition has lasted for several weeks. If there is anything good about this situation, it is that we now know why he has been so weak since the summer break. The more he trained, the worse he felt, and the peak of the problem was on Tuesday and Wednesday where he had to stay in bed because he couldn’t even walk and he unfortunately had to miss the Yamaha promotion activities. For sure he will miss this round, but we don’t want to start guessing as to when our rider will return. When Jonas gets back to Munich he will have a thorough check in the hospital as recommended by Dr Charte, and we will know more then. The entire Tech3 team wishes him a swift recovery and we all need Jonas back with us but at the moment there is not much that we can say or do. He will not start this race and it’s 99% certain that he will not participate in the Australian round. More news will come, but for now, we just want to express our sadness and wish him a speedy recovery. We all know that he is a top rider when he is on top form.”