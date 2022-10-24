Style, Safety And Sustainability With Tucano Urbano’s New ‘good Wheels’ Collection

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

New for its 2022-23 Autumn/Winter collection, Tucano Urbano introduces its first product range made with recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles.

It’s a well-known fact that two wheels reduce traffic, CO 2 emissions, and the stress and strain of getting around, so anyone who chooses to ride is already contributing towards a more sustainable approach to urban mobility, but now, even more can be done with Tucano Urbano’s GOOD WHEELS capsule collection made with recycled polyester.

Embracing the path towards increasingly sustainable production and demand for eco-conscious choices, the Tucano Urbano GOOD WHEELS icon represents a garment made with fabrics derived from recycled plastic bottles and recycled polyamide materials (industrial scrap fibres, post-consumer fabric yarns, fishing nets, etc.). But there’s more: GOOD WHEELS is also a choice to use minimal packaging made with recycled and recyclable materials, as well as the use of eco-sustainable water-repellent fabric finishes and treatments. Last but certainly not least, with GOOD WHEELS, Tucano Urbano aims to further reinforce its historic commitment to developing products that stand the test of time and that allow for repair wherever possible to increase their lifespan even further.

The mid-length men’s ORBIS jacket, the men’s MONTE parka jacket and the women’s STELLA parka jacket are the three new outerwear items added to the GOOD WHEELS capsule collection with up to 30 plastic bottles being used to make each garment. All three jackets are waterproof with a 10,000mm water column, breathable and exude impeccable urban style that’s ready to tackle the cold of winter.

All jackets are CE motorcycle Class A certified along with the key characteristics of Tucano Urbano jackets; versatile thanks to the removable thermal inner lining for use across all seasons, and protective thanks to ultralight, ventilated CPS Aerosoft protectors on the shoulders and elbows as standard, as well as a pocket for an optional back protector.

MONTE

A laminated, mid-length car coat featuring a removable thermal-padded inner jacket for four-season use, the MONTE jacket is sleek and simple on the outside but technical. Featuring a windproof cuff with thumb loops, an anti-flap adjustable hood, passenger hand-warming pockets and different-sized internal and external pockets, including an inside chest pocket with microfibre lining for glasses. Whilst the outer is made with recycled polyester, the inner thermal jacket is made with recycled polyester wadding and can be worn as a separate garment.

The MONTE has UK RRP £249.99 and is available in dark blue, in sizes S-3XL.

STELLA

Part of Tucano Urbano’s 2023 ladies’ collection, the STELLA jacket is the women’s equivalent of the MONTE jacket; a laminated four-season women’s parka with a removable thermal inner jacket and close attention to detail to the technical features that make every ride more convenient.

The STELLA has UK RRP £249.99 and is available in dark blue and airborne green, in sizes XS-2XL.

ORBIS

The ORBIS is a laminated mid-length jacket featuring an extra-light inner vest that can be worn on its own, designed with windbreaker panels on the front, a thermostatic Aero 3D mesh insert on the back and made with recycled polyester wadding to keep your core warm.

The ORBIS has UK RRP £224.99 and is available in black (S-6XL) and airborne green (S-4XL)

GLOBIS

The GOOD WHEELS collection is completed by Tucano Urbano’s GLOBIS gloves, CE-certified winter gloves with a stretch, recycled polyester back and leather palm. With its waterproof and breathable inner membrane and soft CPS armour on the knuckles, the GLOBIS gloves are the perfect match to the ORBIS jacket

The GLOBIS gloves have UK RRP £57.99 and are available in black, in sizes S-3XL.

Tucano Urbano’s sister cycling brand, TUBike, evolves its Eurobike award-winning MAGIC PARKA 2IN1 jacket that magically transforms from a casual parka jacket to a leg-covering rain cape for cycling, which is now made with polyester derived from plastic bottles.

Are you ready to ride with style, safety and sustainability?

For more information or to see the full range, visit: www.tucanourbano.com/en/

For more Tucano Urbano News check out our dedicated page Tucano Urbano News

For more information on Tucano Urbano products visit tucanourbano.com/en/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security