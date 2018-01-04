Due in showrooms during February the 2018 RSV4 RR features the same jewel-like 201bhp V4 engine, adjustable frame and aPRC electronics suite as its award-winning brother, the RSV4 RF. The differences, apart from graphic treatments are Sachs, instead of Ohlins, suspension and cast, not forged wheels.

Priced at just £15,599 on the road, the cream of superbike technology can now be had for the same price as an ordinary road bike! For those who want to go the extra mile, the 2018 RSV4 RF is also available at £19,999 on the road.

A range of PCP and HP finance options are available and buyers can build a finance package that suits their circumstances at www.apriliabikefinance.co.uk

UK Aprilia Retailers can be found at www.piaggiogroup.co.uk