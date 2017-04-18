Joan Mir on a mission: it’s Texas time

Two races into the Moto3™ World Championship there’s a clear leader as we head for round three: Leopard Racing’s Joan Mir. A full fifty points on the board after a win and another win, not even a P16 grid position in Argentina could keep the Mallorcan down – so the target for the grid is clear: catch Mir if you can.

So far the closest challenges have come from British Talent Team rider John McPhee and Del Conca Gresini Moto3’s Jorge Martin, as the two riders completed an identical podium in Argentina to that of Qatar. McPhee has been there or close in both, but Martin believes he was lacking a little to be able to move up the rostrum. Now, will be on it from FP1 in Texas as motivation gets higher and higher.

The field is far from a three-horse race, however. A combination of bad luck, trouble and circumstance has hit many of those sure to soon get back to making big impressions on the fight at the front – Martin’s teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio, Niccolo Antonelli and Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KT Ajo), Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing) – all riders with previous podium form, and Oettl on pole last year. And then there’s last year’s winner Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers)…

There are also two riders who haven’t yet found their expected form in the season, and will be hoping to start reappearing on the rostrum sooner than soon: last year’s runner up Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and 2015 FIM CEV Repsol Moto3™ Junior World Champion Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) – both in the top ten last year at the Circuit of the Americas.

It’s time to find some traction in Texas, with FP1 setting the weekend in motion from 9:00am local time (GMT -5) on Friday.

Moto3 World Championship Classification

1 – Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) 50 points

2 – John McPhee (GBR – Honda) 40 points

3 – Jorge Martin (SPA – Honda) 32 points

4 – Andrea Migno (ITA – KTM) 21 points

5 – Romano Fenati (ITA – Honda) 20 points