Alpinestars launches Tech-Air® 3, the most practical solution for effective protection for touring and commuter riders.

Today Alpinestars is launching the new Tech-Air® 3, Alpinestars’ packable autonomous Airbag System designed to be worn over or under a motorcycle jacket, and the effective and practical protection choice for touring riders, urban city commuters, and light off-road adventure riders who want to ride protected. The latest addition to the Alpinestars’ Tech-Air® family, which also includes the Tech-Air® 10, and Tech-Air® 5 Airbag Systems, Tech-Air® 3 enables riders of all disciplines to benefit from a standalone, wearable garment featuring all the protection that Tech-Air® delivers, regardless of the bike they ride, or the style of riding they do.

Engineered to be worn in all weather conditions, the Tech-Air® 3 Airbag System’s lightweight construction and packable design allow it to be quickly and easily folded up and stowed in a backpack or under a scooter’s seat when not in use. The Tech-Air® 3 Airbag System is now available in both a men’s version as well as a women’s Stella version, with an ergonomically designed fit, tailored to the female rider.

AI TECHNOLOGY AND CRASH MONITORING PERFORMANCE

Alpinestars’ crash detection triggering algorithm has been developed and refined with millions of kilometers of riding data and thousands of crashes, allowing the System to accurately assess when to deploy the airbag ahead of an impact or other dangerous situation like a lowside, or highside crash. In the event that Tech-Air® 3 detects the start of a crash, the System will inflate the protective airbag in 50 milliseconds. The state-of-the-art, wearable Tech-Air® System’s crash detection algorithm leverages AI to accurately monitor when to deploy the airbag in the event of a crash. Tech-Air® 3 incorporates 6 integrated sensors (3 accelerometers (1 triaxial accelerometer), and 3 gyroscopes (1 triaxial gyroscope)) to provide the best crash monitoring performance and active airbag protection in a variety of dynamic street riding scenarios, and even when stopped at a traffic light, for instance.

PROTECTION

In the event of a direct impact of the motorcycle with another vehicle or obstacle, the Tech-Air® 3 System, is effective for the “first impact1,” which means that the System inflates before hitting the vehicle or obstacle against which the motorcycle will have the direct impact. The upper body protection keeps motorcycle riders safer by uniquely covering the rider’s full chest and full back. In addition, the integrated back protector pocket on the back can accommodate additional passive back protection, if desired.

SYSTEM OPERATIONAL STATUS

An LED display on the front chest indicates the Airbag System’s operational status, and incorporates a haptic alert, which vibrates to confirm the System is armed, as well as alerts the rider when the battery is running low. Bluetooth connectivity to a Tech-Air® App allows monitoring of both the System’s operational status and battery status, and mapping your journey via MyRide.

The Tech-Air® 3 is ideal for commuting in the city and adventuring on the road. With Tech-Air® 3, commuters and young riders alike can now “Enjoy the ride more,” when riding protected with the Airbag System. Providing coverage to men and women riders, the slim-fitting Tech-Air® 3 vest will give motorcyclists the sense of freedom and added confidence that comes with riding the bike and wearing a protective Airbag.

1Note: The “first impact” test was performed in accordance with Dolomiticert Protocol where the airbag was tested within a speed range of 25 to 63 km/h. For more information on the envelope of protection, see the Tech-Air® 3 User Manual.

