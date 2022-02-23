Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Following the success of the modular design of GBRacing Brake Lever Guards, and after collaboration with numerous British and World Superbike teams, GBRacing can now offer Clutch Lever Guards in a range of fitments.

Since the introduction of quickshifters and downshift blippers, to all intents and purposes making the clutch redundant once on the move, more and more racers are opting for a ‘scooter brake’ — a traditional-style lever mounted beneath the clutch lever — or a thumb brake. Both systems can benefit from protection from accidental operation.

Several customers had asked if we’re going to produce a matching clutch lever guard, citing reasons from a loss of control should the clutch lever come into contact with another bike or rider, to aesthetics and a more ‘balanced look’ when using a GBRacing Brake Lever Guard.

In keeping with the GBRacing Brake Lever Guards, this new product is available with 14, 16 and 18mm inserts for the perfect fit to a wide range of aftermarket clip-on tubes.

A growing range of kits to fit OE handlebars currently includes BMW S1000RR 2019>, Honda CBR1000RR, CBR1000RR-R 2004-2022 & CBR600RR 2007-2022 and Yamaha YZF-R1 & YZF-R6 2006-2022. These kits are ideal for riders who wish to keep the standard handlebars without having to make any modifications.

PRICES

GBRacing Clutch Lever Guard

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Universal Clutch Lever Guard kit 14,16 and 18mm

£48.30 / $64.40/ €48.70

BMW S1000RR 2019>

£64.92 / $73.74/ €64.93

Honda CBR1000RR, CBR1000RR-R 2004-2022 & CBR600RR 2007-2022

£62.86 / $71.40/ €62.87

Yamaha YZF-R1 & YZF-R6 2006-2022

£62.86 / $71.40/ €62.87

Replacement moulded part only

£25.20 / $28.62 / €25.20

For more GBRacing News check out our dedicated page GBRacing News

or head to the official GBRacing website gbracing.eu

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security