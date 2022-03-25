Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The class of 2022 get set to start preparations as Snetterton stages two days of pre-season testing.

The time is almost upon us for the 2022 Honda British Talent Cup field to get suited and booted for their first track action of the season. Snetterton hosts, a venue to which the grid will return to race later in the season, with two days of track action up ahead.

Before that, the test officially begins on Friday with a briefing for riders, a track walk and then a briefing for teams, getting the competitors ready for the season ahead. Saturday and Sunday will then host four 25-minute test sessions apiece, including a test of the start procedure at the close of action on both days.

There are 35 riders on the Entry List this season, with all allowed to take part in Free Practice and Qualifying sessions. However, the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board (MCRCB) has imposed a limit of 32 riders who can take part in each BTC race – so testing will be a crucial start for everyone to get up to speed and start staking their claims on a place in each race.

Some of the fastest faces from 2021 return this season for another shot at the crown, such as Bailey Stuart-Campbell (151s Racing), Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing), Ryan Hitchcock (City Lifting by RS Racing) and Ollie Walker (SP125). But perhaps the three pre-season favourites after their 2021 form are Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing), Carter Brown (MLav VisionTrack Academy) and Johnny Garness (MLav VisionTrackAcademy ), all of whom had a shot at the title last season and will be looking to lay down the gauntlet early on in pre-season.

Will they be fighting it out at the top of the timesheets in the first track action of the year? We’ll find out this weekend as the Honda British Talent Cup gets back on track at Snetterton, so stay up to date for news and more across social media and at britishtalentcup.com.

