The Ducati XDiavel S wins the prestigious “Good Design Award 2016”

Ducati wins the “Good Design Award 2016”, the world’s oldest prize dedicated to Design excellence

Ducati XDiavel confirms its status as an international style and design icon

The prize-giving took place in New York, during the Museum’s Good Design Night

The Ducati XDiavel again proves to be a stand-out in important international Design competitions.

The italian cruiser, which has already won the European “Red Dot Award 2016”, is now honoured with the prestigious “Good Design Award 2016”.

Established in 1950, the Good Design Award is the world’s oldest prize dedicated to the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial products and graphic designs produced around the world. For the 2016 edition of the Good Design Award, the jury evaluated more than 900 candidates from 46 countries, with products spanning practically every sector, from electronics to robotics, from furnishing to graphics and vehicles.

In this category, Ducati wins the prestigious award thanks to the unique silhouette of the XDiavel S, a bike that is recognised as a style, innovation and performance icon. A product development which represented a real challenge for the motorcycle brand and its Design Centre. The Ducati XDiavel is a true Technocruiser, meticulously designed down to the very last detail, a futuristic exaltation of mechanics and state-of-the-art technology, a bike that injects Ducati DNA into the cruiser world with elegance.

The “Good Design Award 2016” prize-giving took place on 27 January at the New York site of the Chicago Atheneum, during the Museum’s Good Design Night.