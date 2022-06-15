Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Mutt Motorcycles’ cool custom bikes are joining the line-up at Fowlers, offering Bristol commuters a stylish, practical and cost-effective way to get around their city.

Ideal for those looking to ditch public transport – or their car – Mutt’s super-cool 125cc machines are affordable to buy and run, easy to ride and maintain, and give the feel and sound of a classically styled custom machine.

Finished and fettled in Birmingham, Mutt motorcycles are light and nippy, making them ideal for navigating the streets in one of Britain’s most congested cities and, since bikes are allowed in bus lanes in Bristol, journey times can be reduced further still.

Mutt joins Fowlers’ already unrivalled choice of brands – Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha; Triumph, KTM, Husqvarna, Gas Gas and Aprilia, as well as scooters from Vespa and Piaggio. Two 100% electric brands are also represented – Zero and Super Soco.

The addition of Mutt Motorcycles expands that choice, appealing to existing riders looking for a practical commuter option to run alongside their current machine, as well as encouraging a whole new audience who may not have considered two wheels until now.

The Mutt range can be viewed in Fowlers’ Bath Road showrooms now. Find out more by calling Fowlers on 0117 972 5511 or visiting www.fowlers.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security