

Peter Hickman has teamed up with iconic British brand, Norton Motorcycles, to ride their new Superlight in this years Isle of Man Lightweight TT

The current outright lap record holder will join John McGuinness and Davey Todd as part of a dream team trio looking to ride the 650 twin to victory and placing a Great British bike back on the top step of the Isle of Man TT.

Peter Hickman:“I’m excited to be riding a British Lightweight bike at the TT. Norton is a great brand, and I’ve spent time at the factory getting to know the bike and the team. The ride also means a lot to me because of my Dad’s history with Norton.”

Key members of his Smiths Racing team will work with Norton to support Peter on his plight to place a Norton back on the top step of the 37.7-mile circuit.

“I’m fortunate to work with Smiths Racing and massively appreciate the support they give me to ride in other classes and for other teams. Norton understands how integral my relationship with them is. It was a no brainer for the guys to come over and run the bike.”

The Lightweight TT runs on June 5th and is set to be an exciting four-lap battle. Peter will ride alongside 23 time TT winner John Mcguiness and 2018 fastest Newcomer Davy Todd.

“It’s mega to be riding with John again and great to have him back at the TT. I’m also looking forward to working with Davey Todd, he’s a top bloke and almost took the fastest ever newcomer title in 2018!”

Peter will ride the new Smiths Racing BMW S1000RR in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock classes.





